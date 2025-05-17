Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
2h

So under the new resolution Mulgrew allowed these non-UFT members to “voice” their opinion on UFT activities.

That is one exception!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture