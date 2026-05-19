Union Matters

Union Matters

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Cindy T's avatar
Cindy T
8h

1. Retirees can submit RMD form with choices on the TRS website.

2. Also, I think that endorsements should be made by the level that can vote for them. So even though D10 is a national office, only people in their NYC district can vote for their representative. AFT should stick with President/VP, NYSUT for governor, and locals for local elections.

3. We need to be more visible by standing up to be recognized. We need resolution votes against copays, for 1096, and for voting for both TRS and SHIP trustees.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
8h

Retirees should be able to vote for TRS trustees but what will the Executive Board agree?

For that matter, the members of SHIP retirees and their dependents should vote for the SHIP board? The Board (four board members but no retiree members)voted to raise the rate by 100% without disclosing the loss data and actuarial basis, as fiduciaries they

should.

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