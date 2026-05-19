I am really glad to have had to be here, at 52 Broadway, for an early meeting, and that I attended today’s RTC meeting in person. It was, frankly, hard to believe what I was watching, and for a good five minutes, I could barely stop laughing. I wish we had recorded it. It could go viral.

My friend Norm Scott added an amendment to a resolution about affordable housing, and every Unity member in the house was jumping up and down, seemingly on the verge of a collective coronary. While we of course need affordable housing, Norm added, “Resolved, to increase retiree ability to afford housing, eliminate burden of copays.”

This was several minutes before our scheduled end time. It seemed that every Unity member in the house had a point of information or point of order. They were all outraged that there was no time for them to stand up and defend co-pays. It was ironic seeing them get even a small taste of what many of us have experienced for years, decades even, at Delegate Assembly meetings.

It was as though they were mortally wounded by the notion of reversing Mulgrew’s beloved co-pays.

It seems beyond belief that anyone, especially an ostensible union rep, would battle for retirees to have less money, but Unity was very, very amped up about it.

Please pardon me for my short intro. I had a rather miserable morning, having to drive to Queens and take the subway in. I have to do the same in reverse now, since LIRR didn’t get running in time for me to use it. Should I walk to the E, or search for the R and take that to World Trade Center?

Decisions, decisions. In any case, though today’s commentary is short, my notes are pretty inclusive:

Notes—unedited

2:32—Bennett Fischer, chapter leader, calls us to order. City and state budgets—Mayor Mamdani does not have the power to take money out of city pension fund. As of now, neither state nor city budget passed. City waiting on State.

Have some idea where things stand. What’s not happening—Idea of using pension obligation bonds off the table. City will not be using any reserve funds to pass budget. Will believe it when budget is passed.

Q—Does that mean budget announcement he made will be affected by that?

A—No that’s part of it.

Mamdani believes state contributions and tax on second homes good enough for this year and maybe next. Hasn’t got long term fix. We have to keep eyes on proposal to spread out payment for unfunded liability. Like refinancing a mortgage. We opposed a different version last year, that stretched over additional ten years instead of five. Not vetted by TRS or any pension fund trustees. Will not affect our actual pension payments. Worst ideas off table, will have to keep close eye on reamortization proposal.

Talk that Mark Levine will invest pension resources into affordable housing. No idea what’s happening with that. If it does, trustees have responsibility. to ensure they are sound and offer high rate of return. If they can help housing crisis while earning us money, it’s a win-win. Already invested in NYC real estate.

TRS Trustee elections—Occur annually, one has just included. Three highly qualified candidates, no one knows results. We were ineligible to vote. Why don’t those of us whose pensions managed by TRS have no voice into what they are. It’s absurd. Decisions affect retirees as much as those in the classroom. We must right this wrong, Launch coordinated political campaign to be heard and counted. Will pass resolution here and at DA, we hope. Primary project moving forward. Will discuss with executive board.

I announced UFT phone bank for city council, UFT endorsed. I endorsed another candidate, but we are all grownups, free to endorse or not. Even when I disagree, will uphold promise to bring you info, guest speakers and support you need.

Last Friday Daily News reported UFT endorsed Dan Goldman for Congress. Came as shock because no formal endorsement process happened. UFT endorsements voted by DA. On occasion they follow AFT or NYSUT, but no such resolution passed by either, Sometimes special things happen, but not this time. This is not a UFT endorsement, I conclude. May be other organizations where that doesn’t matter, but that is not the UFT.

Brad Lander former council and controller, First to support retirees in fight against Medicare Advantage. As controller refused to certify Aetna contract. We have no better friend, and UFT should support Brad, not billionaire Goldman. Point is this endorsement made without input from any union body, fundamentally wrong.

Report on two events—UFT Spring Education Conference, had a great time. Love exhibits. Was impressive assortment of politicians. Christine Quinn got UFT Dewey Award. Also De Napoli, and Tom Levine. Said pensions were strong, would be Tier 6 reforms. Julie Menin spoke of para respect. Tish James admired for fiery spirit. Chancellor there.

Not present was mayor. Already transformative, but contract negotiations coming up, we have questions about health care. Hope he comes to speak to us.

Other event was Mayday rally and march. Absolutely electric. UFT staffers were at NYSUT Assembly, I was not invited. Labor Solidarity Project there. Met here at Shanker Hall afterward. My honor to mingle with FUN and introduce Chris Doles, director. Not enough inter-union solidarity.

Few days before that our crime boss in chief spoke with MAGA said they couldn’t fund safety net, social security, medicare and medicaid. Should focus solely on war machine. When neo fascists talk cuts, they also mean people. They ensure safety of food and water, work for us in social security offices and VA hospitals.

Chris Dole spoke about renewal in federal workers. People in that room had become jobless, were suffering, in this crazy back and forth. Have won things in courts, have long term strategy. As they move forward, served as reminder we are not in this desert alone. Unions make our whole society better. Encourages everyone to join Labor Solidarity Project, Signup forms in lobby.

Made election announcement for 11 vacancies in RTC delegation. Nomination process closed now. After meeting, tried to send out email to whole chapter, but I was not allowed to do that. Was told it wasn’t—wasn’t told anything. Some sort of pushback, different interpretation. Still moving forward, may put in protest. Will see what happens. Will take place June 2, Exec Board. Will see if they are seated or not.

This year experimented with different days and times. Felt it might keep people from attending. Goal to get more attendance. Before next year, will look at attendance numbers and see if it had positive affect. Whatever we do, some won’t be pleased.

Reports usually taken up with union politics, but more than that. Si Beagle Courses. Very successful. Never had any idea that a pleasure would be my responsibility to help plan and host retiree luncheon—June 3rd, Wednesday.

Questions—3:01

Fran Miller—Can we vote as a chapter on how we want meetings instead of you deciding?

A—No. Will look at data and make decision. Could do survey but should be only those who come. Will not have a vote. If numbers show that our chapter benefits from various times, we will continue to do so. If otherwise, will go back to one day at one time. Data goes back four years.

Dave Pecoraro—Not member of DA. If they aren’t following policy, past practice, wouldn’t it be in order for this body to raise point of order that process should have proper practice?

A—Next DA tomorrow. Good suggestion.

Mimi Bluestone—Endorsement process—I am a delegate and we’re never called on. I also object to candidate. Think world of Lander, and Goldman bought seat. Trying again. Frustrated by process. Looking for other ideas.

A—Lots of problems with DA structure, choreographing. Have seen it. When considering current delegation, many are new, seeing it first time, month after month, very frustration. Takes thick skin to sit through months after months. Do not have magic bullet. Have seen resos asking for restructuring, never seen them called on. Not sure what to do. Not listened to. Feel your frustration.

Glenn Tepper—Suggests we consider a resolution along lines of what parliamentarian said, objecting to process.

A—Anyone can bring a resolution. Hopefully we’ll have time today.

Mike Brocoum—question==

A—Please wait for open mike.

Online—Pension Gay Weisner—Won’t delayed funding affect what fund earns, will be delayed funding.

A—Don’t know answer but funded above 85% right now. Pensions still guaranteed.

Sean Ahern—Regarding fact we don’t get called on, could you inform President Mulgrew if he doesn’t call on us, we have standing resolution on copays. If he doesn’t call on us will stand in silent protest.

A—Can warn him.

Ellen Azowski—Can retirees start petition to be recognized.

A—I would sign it.

Ellen ?—Aren’t you aware that NYSUT is who we follow, and Dan Goldman has been my district and has been wonderfully responsive and NYSUT has endorsed him, Is this the forum for people to express their satisfaction or dissatisfaction, are you aware?

A—I understand we follow endorsements, but my research says neither NYSUT or AFT has endorsed. If I’m mistaken, I’ll stand corrected.

Joan Martinez—If we aren’t recognized we need to picket. Why are we not doing that?

A—Thank you for your suggestion.

Marilyn ?—Wouldn’t it be a good idea for our chapter to vote on who we endorse. I’d present motion to support Brad Lander.

A—my understanding is chapters don’t endorse, DA does. We can make recommendations.

Gloria Greenhut—Working with union 55 years, only wanted to be delegate to help. First time I’m not a delegate. First of all, you don’t just show up. You have meetings to show how to prepare, not just throw things out. I know the answers to all the questions. Defended people for U ratings. Unity Caucus got you to where you are now. Would like to know, in a fair way, to have all these people apply to be a delegate, and if you don’t want to be active, then don’t run. How do we have a fair election? I never heard about it.

A—elections every three years. In union elections choose AFT and NYSUT delegates. In our delegation, we get 300 delegates to DA, done by slate, Last election were two slates, Unity, Retiree Advocate, and whoever gets most votes wins. People drop off sometimes. People pass away or lose interest. Confirmed departure of eleven. Read RTC constitution and looked at process. There is one. Exec Board fills vacancies. Trying to have election to seat those people.

Sarah Shapiro—Googled, said NYSUT endorsed Goldman. What takes precedence—delegate vote, or NYSUT endorsement? I believe delegates should determine with a vote.

A—I agree. That’s not the way it goes. I can find out.

Point of information—Leo Casey—Long standing practice that in order to maintain unity in endorsement, national UFT, state NYSUT. City UFT.

?—Want to know which candidate is better. Why don’t they speak here?

I correct Leo, say Goldman is running for national, not state, office. Point of order. Bennet thanks me for my question, but it wasn’t a question.

3:29—Alan Abrams—Speaks of RMD, required minimum distribution. TDA. If you’re 73, Uncle Sam wants taxes on RMD. Have to respond by September 26, TRS needs it by the 30th. Have to take action. If you want to change your date from October to December, you have to mail in your request.

Q—before you didn’t have to do anything.

A—if you do nothing you will get it in October. Tax will be 10%.

Q—Wouldn’t there be a difference because you get 7% interest for two months.

A—That’s why you have to be proactive. Select 12/26. 10% is automatic.

Online asking for powerpoint—will put it out.

If change in status address UFT membership. Portal on website.

Didn’t read that carefully, accountant noticed change from December to October. Would like to know how many TRS people who got RMD chose default. No one I know has ever filled in those forms. People will be surprised when TRS probably doesn’t pay millions for those two months.

UFT runs great workshop—Make sure beneficiary is right. 403B. You are allowed, if you have others, to take it from other places that pay lower interest rates.

Workshop in June. TRS and UFT. TRS website good too. Plan specific question, schedule a zoom with TRS. Will update based on your account.

What about BERS?

BERS will also notify you, and also does workshops.

Q—Can TRS send out a letter? I found out online about this on Facebook page. Wasn’t in a letter.

A—Will bring request forward.

Q—What if you didn’t get letter yet?

A—Look on TRS website, correspondence.

3:49—Bennet says be proactive. Moving on. Jonathan Halabi will give a report on school based immigration working groups.

Jonathan—Immigrant support work and schools. We know some students have been detained by ICE. Dylan Contreras returned. ICE has not invaded NYC like other places, but are here every day, and every day someone is detained. Yesterday judge ruled they can no longer kidnap people, but kidnapped someone this morning.

Doesn’t get attention of other cities. Haven’t come into schools. Have impinged on school grounds. Famiies and students are nervous. Some schools have formed committees, That work is preliminary. Many of us have found other ways to support—know your rights committees. Shows buttons and whistles.

Rapid response groups, I’m not part of any, do things. In courthouses, people are accompanying immigrants. People going to witness what happens. Not talking in detail but have been going in. They look scary, with face coverings. We bring little kids books with toys and stickers to keep them calm. Offer to walk people out.

One group of schools has pulled network together. Talking with immigrant committee about finding support from retirees. In coming weeks will likely need volunteers to work with schools and begin forming network. As soon as I get info will put it out.

Meanwhile, I have asked for those interested to come together. Have people coming to building Thursday to talk at one o clock.

Glenn Tepper—Which candidate has been bearing witness to this?

Halabi—Thank you for info.

Glenn—It’s Brad Lander.

Halabi—Goldman has helped.

?—Working in sunset Park, not necessarily students, but lot of parents. Will be rally June 4 at Tweed Courthouse 4 PM. Want to add a protocol if ICE is in neighborhood, e.g. shelter in place. Principals afraid, so we want a response protocol so we can protect our students.

Joe Sicilian—Thanks Jonathan. Our shelters, food banks, clothing banks empty. People are afraid to come. Petrified. We worked out way for person to take food to others. Please donate to local charities. Children need to be dressed well, feel good about themselves.

Lourdes ?—People have right to due process. Do we have lawyers who will work pro bono?

A—There are immigration lawyers who do that. Not nearly enough. Networks of people trying to fill gaps.

Gabe Weisner—Who can we contact at project hospitality about donations?

A—You have to be in your own community, churches, shelters. Some schools.

4:05—

Bennett—Good and Welfare period.

Gloria Brandman—RMD—As forty year teacher, be careful to take out enough taxes. If you don’t, you’ll pay a fine. Health care committee has working group dealing with 1096. Will have a meeting, Working on it in addition to all other amazing things we do. Next meeting June 16 1-3. Will have Tai Chi workshop.

Kieran Choudoury—Woman coalition and no more 24 fighting for bill. Tomorrow DC37 will picket union leadership. DC37 wants to tell city council to block no more 24 bill. Leadership selling out own members. Saying they will lose benefits if 24 hour shifts for 13 hour pay were not wage theft. Marte sponsors it, also sponsors 1096. Chief enemy is same as enemy of 1096 and NYHA, insurance companies. 11:30 tomorrow.

Annette Jaffe—Last UFT RTC passed resolution to support no more 24. Like to expand our support. Organizing members to have informational house meetings to learn. Hear from home health workers. All of this can happen with fellow retirees and refreshment, Can sign up.

?—Official ballot for People’s Money. In each borough. anyone from 11 and up can vote on what they want city to spend money in communities. NYC Civic Engagement Commission. Contact them.

Health Welfare Issue—Lander and Goldman litmus test of humanity. Lander divested pension from Israel, Goldman against. Vote the right way. Stand against genocide with your vote.

Fran Miller—Student at Si Beagle. Asked me to say forms are on table. Day at the university, always interesting, Friday June 26.

4:16—Bennett RMD workshop, sign up, UFT players putting show June 11-12, Summer Camp Scam here at 50 Broadway.

Motions—4:17

Mike Shulman—presents resolution about affordable housing. To retain diversity, we need affordable housing as essential component. People are suffering. This resolution says our chapter supports affordable housing for all New Yorkers. Will ask UFT to advocate for 30% of units being developed. Shulman reads from resolution.

Norm Scott—Amend—Add resolved, to increase retiree ability to afford housing, eliminate burden of copays.

Bobby Greenberg—Moves to vote on all matters before the house.

Point of order—Should be speaker for and against before you close debate.

Bennett—Going with strict rule of having a vote on all matters. That’s the motion.

Point of information—Wasn’t an affordable housing resolution presented to this body that has yet to be recognized. Wasn’t it forwarded to you?

Bennett—There are two resolutions. This one came from executive board, which reached out to ask for collaboration, but for whatever reason that didn’t happen.

Point of information—

Bennett—Points of information are doing nothing but delay. As chair, not recognizing. Please turn on clickers, voting on calling question. Please yell at me, not each other,

83% yes.

Amendment—on eliminating copays. 4:31

Amendment passes. I didn’t hear percentage.

Resolution, as amended.

85 y 22 n 622 y 83 n 87%. We are adjourned 4:35.