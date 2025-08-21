I spent some time yesterday speaking to a DC37 retiree. She mentioned to me that she pays nothing for her prescription care. As someone who pays 150 bucks monthly for myself, and 150 for my wife, that’s quite disturbing. Now it’s true, at the end of the year, I get a portion of the money for me back. Like all of us with non-UFT partners, I get nothing back for my spouse.

I don’t believe retired cops or firefighters pay premiums for prescription care. In fact, I don’t know of any other union that makes retirees pay premiums for their pharmaseutical insurance. This puts the lie to Unity’s repeated claims that we have the bestest Welfare Fund in the universe. Why is it that DC37’s Welfare Fund does not charge for pharmacy insurance while UFT’s does?

Is that better? Not on this astral plane.

To pay or not to pay? Unity tells retirees—pay up.

A close friend of mine is contemplating retirement. When I told her it’s 150 bucks a month for pharmacy insurance, she told me it was too much and she could not afford it. What can I say? The cost of living in NYC can be brutal. Sometimes it just takes one little thing to push you off that financial cliff.

While there are certainly things that can push us off those figurative cliffs, none of them ought to come from our union. It’s our union’s job, in fact, to do the opposite. Keeping us away from said cliffs ought to be one of their prime directives. Yet Unity acts only to preserve Unity, not to help us.

My friend, who can’t affod the 150, is a teacher. She makes considerably more than a paraprofessional In Unity World, though, paraprofessionals also earn the privilege of paying premiums for care other city unions provide free of charge. How many paraprofessionals would like to retire but simply can’t afford it?

In the last election, Unity made a big show of “respect” for paraprofessionals. They introduced a bill to get them a ten thousand dollar non-pensionable bonus. Mulgrew, the guy who ridicules “shenanigans” during campaign season, told paras they could take a summer vacation with the extra money. Certainly it scored him some votes, as paras waited in vain for their money.

But any para who took a vacation counting on a “respect” check is SOL.

After the election, para “respect” was a different story altogether. Unity fired Migda Rodriguez, for whom three out of four paras voted. They kept in place their loyalty-oath signing ducklings, for whom one out of four paras voted. How much “respect” does that show for para voice?

And, not to put too fine a point on it, when Unity had money to give paras a real raise, rather than a one-time tip, they opted not to.

For retirees, of course, Unity, in order to pick up votes, introduced a minimal reimbursement for the co-pays they imposed on us, on top of the premiums we already paid. Unity always makes it a point to boast about how we have premium-free health care. But despite UFT being perhaps the only city union that considers retirees to be members, they have no issue imposing premiums on us.

Given that our premiums and pharmacy costs are considerably higher than those of in-service members, you’d think they’d spare us the indignity of these co-pays. You’d be wrong, of course. And make no mistake, these co-pays are a by-product of Unity’s big push to dump us into Medicare Advantage. Mulgrew and his cult members can get up and claim to oppose MA, but they’ve done nothing to halt these co-pays.

Not only that, but they’ve introduced a highly convoluted and redundant procedure to get 105 bucks back. When you get bills, you pay them and get receipts. But if you send bills and paid receipts back, that’s not enough for Unity. They want particular documentation because they don’t trust us. They assume we, or our doctors, will lie to get that 105 bucks back.

In fact, I hear that things have gotten so tough they actually had to hire someone at SHIP to help handle all the blowback. They boast of how they’ll have someone do a Zoom meeting with you to walk you through all the nonsense. Honestly, though, should a process be that complicated? City teachers make well over 50 bucks an hour. Unity clearly believes our time, as retirees, is worth considerably less.

I’m tired of all the performative givebacks, bereft in meaning, designed only to gain Unity votes.

If Unity really respected retirees, they’d find a way to stop us paying premiums that few or no other city unions require.

If Unity really respected paraprofessionals, they’d allow them representation they voted for rather than those who will blindly follow the Patronage Cult.

And, of course, if Unity really oppose MA, they’d support Intro 1096 in the City Council. 1096 would not only preclude the city dumping us into an Advantage plan at a later date, but would also eliminate the co-pays their extremely poor judgment has saddled us with. It would free SHIP from the burden of dealing with their convoluted and limited rebate plan. It would free us from dealing with it as well.

It’s time for Unity to stop their false claims about “premium free” health care. If they want to get back to claiming that, they have to get rid of our premium.

Every other city union seems to be able to spare retirees premiums. Why can’t the Very Smart People in Unity manage to pull it off?