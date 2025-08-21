Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M Klein's avatar
M Klein
14h

If your Medicare eligible spouse is not UFT, you should check out Medicare's Part D site to compare other plans.

My wife's premium with another provider would be only about $40 instead of $150/mo.

I will have to check into switching plans this October.

And as Marianne has reported, the additional 365 days of hospital coverage you receive with UFT coverage has never been used by anyone!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Dan Alicea's avatar
Dan Alicea
12h

Meanwhile, the UFT Welfare Fund sits on nearly a billion dollars in reserve.

As members also still wait for the “new and improved” dental RFP.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture