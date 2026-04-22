Union Matters

Union Matters

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Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
2d

Thanks again Arthur for this accurate report. Transparency lost again tonight. Mulgrew runs the meeting by his own rules. So much time wasted and of course half the resolutions are never gotten to.

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3 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
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mea
1d

It was absolutely sickening. Like 10 resolutions we never heard before but were nicely itemized on the DA Agenda.

OMG MULGREW & CREW GOTS TO GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

mea

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
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