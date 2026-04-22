I’m gonna start with what struck me as a huge whopper from Elementary VP Karen Allford. She said the DOE was shocked to come to UFT and see a 500 member committee instead of just a few negotiators. Given that there was a 400 member committee the last round, I find it impossible to imagine that the DOE, inept though they may be, forgot that, or the 300 member committee (or whatever) that preceded it.

There was an amendment asking that we lowly members know the results of our survey asking what our priorities are. The first two people who spoke in opposition are full time Unity employees. The third is a part time Unity employee. I’m not sure about the fourth, but I’d bet dimes to dollars she's Unity too.

It’s incredible that we’re surveyed and kept in the dark as to what we want. That way, Mulgrew can declare victory no matter what happens. He followed, well, something, and the million member committee signs agreements not to tell anyone what the hell went on in their meetings.

This adds to the indifference and cynicism that leads to a huge majority of UFT members not even bothering to vote in union elections. Indifference and cynicism are Unity’s best friends. That’s why they insist we vote by snail mail.

Let’s add the fact that this much-vaunted, top-secret committee is forbidden to negotiate either salary or health care. What do you want to bet that salary is the top priority of members? I’d say health and/ or working conditions will run a close second.

We’ll never know because Unity chooses to keep us in the dark.

I was struck by how much Unity employee Stuart Kaplan sounded like Trump supporters do. Just this morning, I saw video of actor Dean Cain saying Trump was playing 5d chess, and Kaplan said we have to keep 5 steps ahead of the DOE. Given Unity’s abysmal record of selling out retirees, among other things, I’m not seeing five steps ahead.

In fact, if Kaplan is correct, Mulgrew should no longer bloviate for an hour at a time. He should hide in a bunker with whomever the other two men in a room happen to be. That might make it easier for him to keep on selling us contracts and health plans we aren’t allowed to read.

As they praise school activism, they practice the very things for which they condemn principals. Given Mulgrew’s recent purge, one for which he offered no justification whatsoever, one clearly based on loyalty rather than competence, I’d place him on par with the worst principal here in Fun City.

As I sit here writing, in a lounge of chronically overcrowded Francis Lewis High School, where even classes for English Language Learners can run to 34 or more students, I’m glad to hear Mulgrew, once again, pay valuable lip service to us and schools like us. What I did not hear is a solution, or even a hint of a solution to our issue. They built a frigging annex here already, and we’re still packed to the rafters.

Mulgrew speaks of the trustees as though they are deities. No, he claims, they make their own decisions, completely independently of what he may want. That’s very hard to believe. How can a trustee work as a UFT officer and be completely independent?

Worse, how can a trustee sign an actual loyalty oath to Unity and be trusted to work in our interest even if it isn’t shared by King Mulgrew? Won’t they be purged, just like former trustee David Kazansky was, if they fail to please the king?

Notes—unedited

4:18—UFT doesn’t call me, so I call UFT. Mulgrew screams for people to sit down.

He has microphone issues, evidently.

Welcomes us. Says best thing is it’s April. Calls for moment of silence for Roderick Daly, CL.

Says he won’t have much on feds today, we’re all following what’s going on, have to figure out end of school year. Haven’t got budget, but have calendar. Election day is instructional day. No Easter Monday, says it’s horrible, No first night of Passover, and school ends on a Monday. Answer is—do you want to extend the school year?

Combination of different things. Exactly 180 days. Labor Day is late. Many holidays fall on Saturdays or we’d be in difficult predicament. If not, we’d have a challenge. Will ask if we can go back to a three-year agreement. We and parents want it. We have models over next few years, all very tight.

Have calendar but no budget, can’t recruit, hire teachers. no

Can move SBOs. Majority will go for them, some in thousands of schools. Please follow proper voting procedures. We have members fighting over SBOs when things aren’t done right. Don’t need stress over this. Votes are simple.

Today special day, administrative professional day today—secretaries, assistants. Thank God for secretaries. They absolutely keep us moving, schools running. (Microphone issues again.)

National Autism acceptance month, national month of OT appreciation. I have one for my hand.

State budget—holds up our budget. Last year school runs sent out, this year no. Disagrees, because it’s tough time. Last years schools hired more new teachers, because recruited and had budgets. Class size should be 80% this year. What certificate titles are teachers holding, need special ed, math, science, librarians.

Odd progress, back and forth. New issue is immigration in Albany. Many protests. Have to get budget done. Tier 6 big piece. School aid important, other things. Have to set up for September.

There is more conversation, doing extenders, hoped for more progress, happening but not finalized. No discussion of Tier 6 yet. Governor said changes coming. Need to move toward that.

School aid—lobbied, said foundation aid formula needs reform, to include newcomers, unhoused. Members constantly looking after these children, should be included. Being discussed, making traction.

Class size—city wants a few more years, we said wait a minute. Major piece not enacted, for schools that don’t have the space. We don’t want them to have any relief without real plan and timeline. In mid 60s, will go over 70. Some schools need help on programming. DOE not ready to help.

There are schools that don’t need significant construction, can do through school facilities. More responsive since COVID.

Some schools will need significant projects. Need plans to deal. We know projects much smaller than projected. Need to discuss how we do that. Not moving without that data. Required by class size law. Know it’s new admin, but don’t care. Still NYC. Not going to start over. Won’t discuss more time until we get data and plan to get to end of project.

Class size is now permanent. Yearly process. Will be years when you might have four out of compliance and have until next year to fix. Doesn’t go away when we reach 100%.

Teacher certificates will change, become part of collective bargaining. Shortage means city is out of compliance.

Everyone agrees on Tier 6, bad sign they push it off. We get victory, loss, or something in between. Have to push. Want fix now. Recruitment and retention problem for all public sector agencies. Us vs. actuaries. Actuaries don’t look at what it costs, just have to say we have to calculate how much revenue it creates for pension funds. Don’t look at whether it’s needed.

Tier 6 went way overboard and we don’t need all this money. Now people pay for 30 years instead of 10, have to wait until 63 to retire. Debate on whether we need the money.

Anyone read about pension funds to create housing? Thought we dealt with this when a bunch of people got crazy over something else all over net. Why all the craziness, city can’t touch pension. Our trustees will look at it, analyze, and make a decision.

Three UFT trustees. We are not guaranteed three. Other unions would like their people to be trustees. We work with them, are nice to them, but we are largest bloc. TRS over 100 years old. Since 1960, three UFT trustees. We make decisions, trustees have to work together at all times. If other unions can peel one off they have chance of pushing their own agenda.

Single biggest responsibility is to protect maintain and allow system to flourish. They do it, but isn’t guaranteed, Must commit to working with each other. They take care of us.

Pension amortization—Again, we did this last year, called it smoothing. Have we done it in past? Yes. Have we done it every time? No. Trustee decision. If in best interest, they move in that direction. If not, we don’t. We have a rule that President will never be trustee. Love that rule because they do it in responsible way. Have never missed a payment.

Lots going on.

Thousand dollar retention check May 1. Never stops, here forever. Everyone except H bank, May 7. Grows according to collective bargaining. Will always grow up. We wouldn’t prorate it. All titles get it.

People supporting Mayday celebrations. We picked May 1 for check for same reason. Will participate. NYSUT delegates prepping tonight, have to get out in time. Will celebrate Mayday in Albany.

TRS elections moving, done by May 13th. Our candidate is Tom Brown. Hoping, praying, DOE will not screw up election.

Health care—Topic will be here until Feds intervene and stop silliness. Strategy of negotiating with hospitals is paying dividends. Resetting baseline. Ugly, nasty, hospitals say they budgeted, we say they did that to rip us off. Not funding expansion or bonuses.

We look at real costs. What does procedure cost, and how successful are you. Some hospitals have proven they’re into health care, won’t price gouge. Have come to agreements that reset baselines using buying power. They say look at unions, they run commercials against you.

Successful but long way to go. NY Presbyterian giving us trouble. This is round one. NYCE PPO, was lawsuit trying to stop it, and judge dismissed case yesterday. Odd part is it came to light that this group was funded by two different LLCs, and both had same address, with no phone, and no one every walked into office. That’s what’s known as dark money.

Could’ve been insurance company without access to us, or someone who doesn’t want city workers to have insurance. Address in mall in VA. Thanks Welfare Fund. Only union who set up a hotline, call center. Had issues with drugs, providers, doctors, took care of most of it. Will continue. Thanks health care committee.

Victory in Queens—lots of difficult administrators. Different from mean and malicious. If you know the difference, you know how bad it is to work under those circumstances. In other parts of country, they can’t push back. We can, but it’s not easy. People rightfully fear retaliation. Can’t win unless we fight. Constant, never stops.

Invites up PS 35 and union leaders to say well done.

John Lecada, CL PS 35—Had difficult principal for five years, filed union animus grievance three years ago. Got disciplinary notice 48 hours later, went after consultation committee, gave bad observations. Kept happening. Staff saw it, but were afraid to sign grievance. 24 of 68 signed.

Stood strong, pushed back. Consultation meetings were a bloodbath. Had UFT and district office reps in consultation. Took a while, and a year ago was notified about arbitration. Had great team. Got ruling Monday, won. Their case based on lies, ours on facts. Got cease and desist, hopefully will be on her way soon. Thanks everyone. Didn’t expect this. If you’re in a school like this, hope this inspires you to stick together.

Michael Heron—happened because they stuck together. Arbitrator called out rights we have. CL has right to form consultation committee, hold union meetings safely, cannot be retaliated against. Started by saying there’s a reason we spend time on this case, because if we don’t defend these rights, there is no union in a school.

If these things are done to punish union, that’s union animus. Principal tried to keep them out of building at 7:15 because they questioned budget. Not what they do but why they do it. Why did they do this when they never did before?

Doesn’t need to be adverse impact, union animus can be simple threat. Day after John filed grievance was called into disciplinary meeting. Were able to call it all out. Had great support and representation. Every one of you can cite this award when arguing your case. People will talk about this for 80 years because they stood up and fought back.

End of report 5:11.

Michael Sill—tomorrow fri, phone banking for Carl wilson, May 1 Mayday Washington Square. Meet and Greet Tom Brown May 6, May 7, mid school awards, day care providers May 8, HS awards May 17, aids walk 17th. 19 meet pres, Student videos for brave against bulling by May 18. 42 instructional days left.

Questions—5:14

Q—small class size—principals can’t envision how to make it work. Being weaponized. Chemistry teacher travels room to room, music teacher with drum set, art teacher with art supplies. What support for principals who can’t visualize better system?

A—Are some principals who have problems being told what to do. This is why we know programming to cause problems is separate issue. It is a skill to program school. Lack of people with that skill, and lack is growing. Asked chancellor how we could help people. Chancellor thinks they have people to help, but they don’t. Have to address this. We should know how to use time to work for staff and students. Instruction should not be diminished, but improved.

5:20—Q—Had student suspected of using AI. Where should line be between academic integrity and AI when suspected but not proven?

A—Real conversation, make sure AI detection software up to date. As student to put aside paper and explain it. That pulls away curtain. They will use it and we can’t stop it. People say ban it, but don’t set a rule you can’t enforce. Let them know you know. Maybe require presentations. That gets organic learning, will be constant battle. Back when I was teaching, if I read another paragraph I thought I saw in Cliff Notes…You know how students are. If they know you’re onto them they will knock it off. More nefarious version of Cliff Notes.

5:24 Q—Curriculum—negotiated for teachers to have them, now created by consultants and publishers, told we have to have integrity to it, lockstep to it, have many teachers who could create it. Someone wants us to teach Taming of the Shrew to freshmen. How can we use next contract negotiation to have teachers create effective curriculum?

A—Based on teaching for 21st century. Says clearly that it is responsibility of admin to provide curriculum. They never provided me one, made my own, had to get kids to pass English Regents. Next contract….all of a sudden, people who lost out on making decisions based on tests would rather sell curriculum. Up to negotiating committee, but should be series or menu of curriculum chosen. At higher grades should be about concepts, not foundation. Must be appropriate to grade level. Don’t want to get rid of teaching for 21st century. DOE doesn’t like it. Maybe each district could come up with menu. Committee will have to decide.

Don’t want the churn. Can’t have flavor of the month. They will want to turn it over every three years to sell something new. Don’t want consultants in schools. People who retire from NYC form companies, hire friends. Not helpful. Jersey City fed up with buying new programs, hiring former admin. Way past time 5:30.

Motion period—

Kate McCreary—Resolution for next month. Stop sale of bombs and bulldozers to Israel. Since 10/7 provided 27 billion, Israel killed more than 72K, bodies pulled out of rubble every day. UFT supports for dem Senators who disapproved. Endorses them blocking bombs and bulldozers that make Palestinian state impossible. Bombs have destroyed countless schools, prevented children from learning, destroyed all the universities, destroyed homes, ability to get food and health care. 60% of people in our country believe in this. Our support can make a difference.

Well done, says Mulgrew.

Sean Rockowitz—Similar resolutions have divided membership, urges no vote.

online yes—509 n—370 room y 175 n 122 58%, placed on next month agenda

Pat Crispino—Resolution honoring 45 years of education to end HIV epidemic. Lost many friends to this disease. When union was on Park Ave, I took calls from affected members. Disease still here, just treated. Need to educate people still in existence. Used to be all over media. People not dying, but it’s not gone. Please support, and vote for it. Come to AIDS walk to show it’s still around so our kids don’t have to take medication.

Have to do hard stop at 6. Will do this and go right into resolutions.

online yes—721 n 114 room 280 y 16 n 89% on agenda.

Resolutions 5:44

Karen Allford—Supports member engagement—contract negotiations negotiating were 500, 2022. Before that, had 400. Last round DOE, OLR, OMB, came because they thought they would negotiate with small group. Was powerful to see 500 people in union blue. Didn’t know what to do. Came to do business of negotiating. All of our voices matter. Want more than 500 next time.

Amendment—Gabriel Fontas—Resolved, at end. Since transparency helps to engage, UFT will release full results of contract survey to all membership.

Stuart Kaplan—In favor of resolution, against amendment. Learned that we never want to give away our playbook. DOE not our friends. Would love to get our playbook. There are things we can and can’t talk about. Have to be 5 steps ahead so we can get what we want. Have to make sure we are always winning. Never know who you’re handing survey to.

James Vasquez—Supports resolution, against amendment. Have been on committees, important to give tools to negotiation committee, want them to have power, vote no.

Linda Acevedo—against amendment. Believe in transparency, understand importance of (inaudible) don’t know where info goes once it gos to everyone.

Marilyn ?—Speaks in favor of amendment. Members most important force. Must know what other people’s problems and priorities are. Doesn’t help us to just let some people know. Salacious argument if you give too much info you help enemy.

Margaret Joyce—Rises in support of resolution but not amendment don’t see benefit to us.

Nancy Armando exec board, calls question.

Point of order—What are we doing?

Mulgrew says vote on calling question.

online yes—618 n 109 room y 243 n 44 question called.

Vote on amendment—

online yes—335 n 382 room y 91 n 200

Amendment fails

Resolution as presented—

online yes—595 n 116 room 253 81 passes