Union Matters

Union Matters

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mea's avatar
mea
5d

Whew that was a hard read but of course a necessary one for deniers.

Unity is not RTC friends.

UFT needs to wake the fu*k-up!

United we WIN divided we FAIL!

mea

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
5d

Thank you Arthur. One way to help is to sign this petition if you haven’t done so.

https://stop-charging-retirees-835c6bcf.base44.app/

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
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