As of now, we have to depend on the likes of Michael Mulgrew and Henry Garrido to negotiate our health care. That’s just wrong. We’ve caught Mulgrew lying to us about who would accept his Medicare Advantage schemes, and even as he claimed they were better than real Medicare, he sent privileged Unity folk to the City Council to say it wasn’t good enough for them.

Unity was fighting so we could pay extra for what we’d long been promised in our retirement. Never mind that many—likely most city retirees wouldn’t be able to afford the thousands in additional costs that would entail. Unity VIPs, unlike us lowly peasants, needed Medicare.

It’s not great these disingenuous, self-serving individuals bargain for in-service members. It’s particularly egregious in the case of retirees. We have neither vote nor voice in collective bargaining. In fact, when we vote to support 1096, our union leaders not only disregard us, but actively lobby against our democratically chosen goals.

Unity to retirees—Drop dead.

I’ve heard all of Mulgrew’s talking points. Judging from the 82% vote to reaffirm support for 1096, whatever it’s called this year, he persuaded no one. I would prefer the government cover health care—Medicare for All, as Bernie calls it. I would prefer the New York Health Act (NYHA) be fixed to better accommodate out-of-state retirees, and passed.

I know, though, that this won’t be happening any time soon. There are powerful forces in this country and state to prop up the parasitical health insurance companies that infect America. Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” will strip government health care from those who most need it, and he’s too busy playing golf, kidnapping and murdering Americans, and starting poorly-thought-out wars to fret over non-wealthy American lives.

Imagine, though, that Mulgrew and Unity were not messing with us, imposing co-pays, making us jump through hoops to get a few back, and imposing pharmacy premiums that firefighters, police, and DC37 don’t have to pay. Imagine if we didn’t have to worry about them raising the co-pays, or raising pharmacy premiums by 50% over a two year period (as they just did).

Imagine if folks like Mulgrew and Garrido could focus on substantially raising pay for in-service members, rather than simply selling them (and us) out for raises that fail to meet cost of living. Sure, they are crap negotiators, but we’d all be better off if they didn’t have our health to trade away.

That’s not viable right now for in-service members. Medicare for All and NYHA are not appearing any time soon. The reason that Mulgrew oppposes NYHA (even though the DA twice voted for it) is because Unity covets power, very much including the power to wheel and deal with our health. For now, in-service members are stuck with this. Retirees don’t have to be.

We can battle to have our medical benefits enshrined in law. Mulgrew can lie all day about the Taylor Law and collective bargaining, but until we get a voice, a real one, in said bargaining he’s got some damn gall claiming to speak for us—particularly when he lobbies against our choices.

There’s a great piece in Work-Bites covering our Albany trip and the various legislators who pledged to support us. If you’ve read only my account, you should check it out. Joe Maniscalco is a pro-reporter, and went above and beyond my account, written from memory. He has quotes and names.

Names are important, but when we consider legislators they become key. I know, for example, that one NYC-based state rep. (who I won’t name right now) mansplained the situation to Marianne Pizzitola. He very angrily explained to her that if he were to back our bill, Mulgrew and Garrido would primary him. Creepy though the guy sounded, I understand why that would concern him.

While we’re talking mansplaining, Unity’s Leo Casey stands up at RTC meetings and announces 1096 and related state bills are dead because of Marianne Pizzitola’s poor manners. Perhaps Marianne should hold her tea cup daintily by the handle, with her pinkie tastefully extended, and say, “Excuse me good sirs, but I’d be jolly well grateful if you’d refrain from pulling the health care I depend on to live.”

That, frankly, is not how you accomplish things. Furthermore, it’s disgusting that he speaks of women that way. Should they be polite and bake brownies all day? I don’t hear Leo Casey objecting at all when Mulgrew accuses members of spouting fairy tales, conspiracy theories, and being enemies of the union. I don’t see him objecting when LeRoy Barr instructs members to shun us. That’s all fine and good, evidently.

I suppose Casey, who appears to be working on a book—The Perfidy of Pizzitola—finds it easier to condemn Marianne’s manners than to acknowledge the fact that King Mulgrew and his Unity ducklings are not only lobbying against our democratically chosen goals, but further threatening the livelihoods of politicians with the audacity to support us. (Note to Unity—supporting us is supposedly Mulgrew’s frigging job.)

We are going to show these politicians that Michael Mulgrew and Henry Garrido do not represent us. We’re going to have to do our own phone banking. And while our friends in Retiree Advocate (RA) can protest at Starbucks all they like, we’re gonna need to protest at the offices of legislators who oppose us.

There’s a reason Unity passed a blatantly anti-democratic resolution forbidding us to align with outside parties. It’s because said outside parties are doing the jobs our union leaders have failed to do.

We have Medicare today because of Marianne Pizzitola. If we had to depend on Unity, we’d be stuck in an inferior Advantage plan, battling AI bots for care our doctors say we need.

That’s unacceptable. I don’t trust Michael Mulgrew as far as I can throw him. Two years ago, we elected a ticket that promised to stand up to him. If you’re a regular reader, you well know I’m not feeling promises kept from RA. In fact, I didn’t attend the RTC meeting last week, opting to travel to Albany with Marianne and NYC Retirees.

RTC Chapter Leader/ RA bigshot Bennett Fischer sent a Unity-approved email reporting on the meeting I missed. Evidently they:

learned about scams talked about fixing Tier 6 and the para respect check passed a resolution about the war in Iran

I have no issue with any of that. However, Bennett also wrote, “The RTC is a part of our union, not apart from it.” Why, then, do our union leaders actively lobby against our stated goals? Why isn’t RA noting that fact? If we’re a part of this union, and we damn well ought to be, why are the leaders openly spitting in our faces?

What RA did not do at the meeting was address our issue, the one that got them elected. My friend Katie says, “It’s like ignoring a leaking roof in your own building while voting on how to fix someone else’s across the ocean.”

Bennett has written that now that Mamdani is in, we need not worry. In that, he echoes Mulgrew and Unity. Given Mamdani’s flip-flops, I can’t buy that. And even if Bennett and Mulgrew were correct, Mamdani’s term ends in four years and anything can happen.

The issue isn’t really Mamdani (or Bloomberg, or the next mayor). It’s Mulgrew and Unity who’ve shown a pronounced propensity toward selling us out. They’re the ones we need protection from. They’re the ones whose hands we need off of our health care. Intro 1096, or the state bill now called HERA would accomplish precisely that.

And by the way—I’m receiving frequent email complaining that Amazon will be the sole source of prescription delivery for us next year. I’m not sure whether RA knows this, but Amazon is every bit as anti-union as Starbucks. In fact, I’m surprised that even Unity would go along with using them.

Maybe, if RA wants to fix Starbucks, stop the Iran War, and aid every struggling union, they ought to do something about Amazon, which is directly affecting our struggling union. Just a thought.

I won’t stand in their way. Meanwhile, I’ll be working to protect and improve our health care. Please help as you are able.