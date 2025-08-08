Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine Goldberg's avatar
Katherine Goldberg
1d

OMG. I share your outrage! What you described has had the desired effect on me. Why would I go through all that time and trouble, just to get $100 back ? I know that’s exactly the point , that I’m falling into the trap that’s been designed to discourage me from applying at all , but my time is worth way more then hrs of work for $100. It’s an insulting to every single retiree

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Daniel Harkavy's avatar
Daniel Harkavy
1d

My primary experience with SHIP has been the hearing aid reimbursement.

Both times, my provider (Hearing Life) room the paperwork from the welfare fund from me, filled it out, and sent it to the welfare fund. Both times, I got the welfare fund reimbursement ($1500 the first time and $4000 the second time) after about a month and both times I received the SHIP reimbursement automatically a few days later. The process was smooth and easy.

So this year, right after I got the hearing aids reimbursement, I thought that I should get copay reimbursement. I use NYU Langone almost exclusively and I have plenty of copays there, so I went into MyChart where I found payment statements under the account details tab. While this was not particularly easy to find, I stumbled across it when paying a bill in July, so I had it ready.

This statement is an accountant's dream. It lists the billed amount, how much Medicare paid, how much GHI paid, how much I paid and a full accounting is all payments received by NYU Langone. I highlighted 8 payments (just in case) scanned it and emailed it to SHIP, asking with the form.

I got the same response as Arthur, except without the top line about the claim form. I works back saying that the account statement has all the information needed. The response was to list the items required.

So I went to the GHI website and found my claims. I doubled back to the statement seven times to crossmatch the doctors and dates of service from the statement and downloaded all the relevant EOB forms. I went to Medicare.Gov and downloaded a Part B monthly statement and replied to my previous email with 9 files attached. My claim was then approved.

I decided to do the same with my wife's copays. Not all get doctors are NYU Langone, but she had enough copays there to let me use their statement. It took me a bit to get the NYU statement as I didn't know how I found it the first time, but I did. The rest was easy, since I went through it all for mine and we both have access to each other's accounts. I emailed the full things in (10 files) a week ago and have heard nothing back, so I'm assuming it was ok.

Lots of work compared to the hearing aid reimbursement. I've for a bunch of other dental and hospital bills and I've been wondering if applying for them is worth the time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture