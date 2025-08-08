Would UFT Unity introduce a popular retiree benefit during election season, and then make it so difficult to comply that many retirees will either not bother, or get so discouraged they give up? Should retirees have to jump through hoops to receive promised benefits? Let’s examine that.

If you are UFT, when you retire, you’re offered a service called SHIP. It’s a supplementary insurance plan of sorts. I believe it’s administered by the UFT Welfare Fund. It’s available for both you and your spouse, and it costs you ten dollars a month, each. I’m a subscriber, and have been since I retired.

It’s been good to me, for the most part. Twenty years ago I had an oral cancer. As a result, I have to see a super-specialist DMD/MD for dental issues, and SHIP reimbursed most of the very hefty bill I got from him a few months back.

Of course, having SHIP makes the Welfare Fund akin to an insurance company. When Unity, in a desperate grab for re-election, modified SHIP, it began to resemble a for-profit insurance company. It brings to mind the great scam Unity wished to impose upon us—dumping us into a so-called Medicare Advantage program.

A great disadvantage of these programs is that, in order to retain profits, they will deny you procedures you may need. Sure, you can appeal. Many or most don’t, though, and thus insurance companies get to hold onto their cash. As someone who’s been very sick, I recall paying bills I questioned because I hadn’t really had the strength or inclination to fight. Insurance companies profit greatly from people in that state of mind. Elderly people, of course, are far more likely to find themselves in that situation.

It’s the American Way. Evidently, it’s now the Unity Way as well. And why not? They openly applaud ageism, after all.

A few days ago, I wrote about how I sent my doctor bills and paid receipts to SHIP in order to get 105 dollars in Mulgrew Taxes back. I’d heard they give you a hard time about it. I was pretty surprised, though, to learn just how hard of a time it is.

I got this response from SHIP:

I sent an email to SHIP, copied to many others, stating the following:

That is a whole lot of work you demand for 105 bucks. I deem this not only an unreasonable demand, but also an election ploy that Unity does not wish to fulfill. I will be writing about this to my thousands of readers on Substack. Very sincerely, Arthur Goldstein

A representative from SHIP called me shortly after I sent the email. She was quite upset. She started to say, “As an officer in the RTC, you should…”

I stopped her there and told her she was getting personal, and that was inappropriate. As an elected officer (a distinction that holds very little meaning if you aren’t Unity), there’s little reason I should know how to do things I’ve never done before. I’ve received no instruction whatsoever on this from UFT. However, while scanning all the forms I’d neglected to fill out the SHIP form. That was my screw-up, and I own it.

I immediately filled in, scanned and emailed the SHIP form. As for the rest, I’m gonna stand by my email. Regarding GHI, I’m told getting online and finding these things is not all that tough. I can do that. Why exactly I need to do it is what I’d like to know. The bills specifically list payments received from GHI.

Do the Very Smart Unity People who designed this system presume my doctors falsified the amounts GHI contributed so that they could collect less than that from me? Wouldn’t this be quite a bit of work on their part simply so they could earn less money? I like my doctors, but I’m not at all sure they’re so singularly preoccupied over the eight dollars and eleven cents I may have paid otherwise. How likely are they to open themselves to charges of fraud to do this?

As for Medicare, it’s interesting they want me to prove I’ve met my deductible. The very simple fact is this—BEFORE I met my deductible, the bills I got were quite a bit more than 15 dollars. The fact that the bills were for fifteen dollars exactly suggests they were co-pays. For them, all of them, to be simple coincidence, boggles the mind.

Not only that, but the bills, again, were itemized. They show exactly how much Medicare paid. Were I still subject to a deductible, Medicare would not have paid the allowed fees. Were that the case, the doctor would have charged me more than fifteen dollars. Of course, Unity can presume they’re falsifying bills for me out of, what? Altruism? Regardless, with this system, it’s on me to prove otherwise.

Then there is the matter of receipts. Being naive, I paid the bills online, had the medical companies email me receipts, and then printed them out. However, the rep with whom I spoke said that did not prove the receipts were for the specific services. I’m not going to fault the rep, who was doing her job as instructed.

I will say, though, that there’s yet another unlikely presumption at work here. Did I not pay the doctors, and cunningly produce receipts for other times I did pay the same doctors the same amounts? Did I do this so I could get the wrong fifteen dollars back? Am I so calculating and obtuse that I wished to hoodwink SHIP into paying the fifteen dollars I’d paid some other time so I could avoid paying it this time?

Wouldn’t that be an awful lot of trouble to go to for no reason whatsoever? What sort of minds even anticipate this sort of trickery to essentially accomplish nothing? Remember the Elvis song about Suspicious Minds? This goes well beyond that.

Or did I simply fabricate the receipts so I could get the fifteen bucks, refuse to pay my doctors, and hope they’d continue seeing me even though I’m a deadbeat? In any case, I’m now supposed to go back, find out when I paid the bills, and produce credit card statements for them.

It sounds easy, I guess. My problem is that the card I used most is my Costco card, administered by Citibank. I’ve never been able to get into their online program. Every password I come up with is rejected, and every password my browsers generate is rejected as well. So I’ll have to look up the dates, call Citibank, have them mail me a bunch of copies of bills, waste a whole lot of paper, look up the charges, highlight and scan them, and finally send them to SHIP.

Thanks a lot, Unity.

And then there is the last requirement. You have to get copies of the “patient statements,” which evidently are not the same as the bills the doctors send you. You have to go to each doctor and ask. A friend of mine happens to have all his doctors affiliated with NYU, so he’s able to go into MyChart, or whatever they call those things, and print them all out.

I’ve found my doctors one by one, and have not seen fit to join half a dozen MyChart programs. I’ll have to call each doctor, and ask for these things to be sent to me. Evidently, the bills for services rendered are not enough for the great minds who designed this program. Unity’s Very Smart People assume my doctors are frauds, I’m a fraud, and everyone’s a fraud grasping after fifteen bucks any way we possibly can.

What kind of people do you think make assumptions like those?

Think, also, about Michael Mulgrew’s approach to health care. Isn’t he the guy who initiated hundred dollar co-pays for Urgent Care? Didn’t he say he wanted to charge even more to discourage us from using them?

Given that, it’s indeed possible that he and his Very Smart People want to discourage us from using this service, a service they rolled out as a cheap campaign trick to win our votes.

Let’s design a thing and make it so needlessly complicated and redundant few people will even bother using it.

My friend whose doctors are all affiliated with NYU told me, even with his MyChart app, it took him two hours to fill out the request. It’s certainly gonna take me more time than that, if I go through with it. Then, I’ll have to do the same for my wife. Lucky me.

Here’s the thing—I’m very comfortable with computers. Not all retirees share that trait. In RTC meetings, when we were told that TRS records would now be strictly online, people got up and said they never used computers and needed paper copies. How are those people going to accommodate these demands?

Do banks still even mail canceled checks to those who lack online accounts? Are we gonna require octogenarians to run around demanding extra forms from their doctors and multiple insurance companies? I’m very thankful to still be able to follow these ridiculous, time-consuming, redundant demands if I so desire. As the SHIP rep told me, I could call for a Zoom consult if I wished to.

I could, but not all my colleagues could. When we develop programs to benefit members, they ought to be just that. They ought not to be exercises to produce votes for the Unity Caucus, and they ought not to be so convoluted it’s questionable whether or not they’re even worth it.

That’s not to mention, of course, that if Mulgrew and his Very Smart People had not initiated this copay, on top of the premiums we already pay, we wouldn’t even need to bring this up. They did it to make their Advantage program look more attractive. Now that they claim not to support Advantage, how about cutting through the BS and killing the co-pays altogether?

I don’t know about you, but I plan to sit while I wait.