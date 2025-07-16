Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Egan's avatar
Paul Egan
3h

Constitutional Conventions are voted on every 20 years so the next referendum to have one will be 2037. Since COPE is voluntary, you can start and stop it whenever and as often as you like.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
1h

The last time the UFT endorsed a winning candidate in the mayoral election was in 1989 (Dinkin's). All of the 2025 mayoral candidates with the exception of A. Adams and Mamdani, support saving and protecting the healthcare of NYC municipal workers. They support what Marianne has been fighting for the last four+ years, and put their support in writing.

(https://retiredlaborstrong.nyc/retiree-candidates ) Only putting bill 1096 into law will carry these promises out and will protect senior healthcare for current and future retirees.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture