If you find yourself in a hole, the first thing to do is stop digging. ~Will Rogers

Why is Unity in a deeper hole now than they were when I wrote about this last week? Let’s check some background first, if you don’t mind.

I don’t generally read the Unity Substack. However, I recalled seeing something or other about the group that’s trying to block the new health plan, and right there was exactly the claim I was seeking. In this piece, they claim “an extremely small group backed by wealthy outside interests” has targeted the new health plan.

However, they offer no particulars whatsoever. This, to my mind, evokes images of Donald Trump on November 5th:

Trump said in a separate Truth Social post that voting in California was a “giant scam” and was under “very serious legal and criminal review.” Trump routinely criticizes election results as fraudulent when they don’t go his way.

Here’s the thing, though—Trump offers no evidence for this. Nor does Unity, for that matter. I suppose if I had a cozy, well-paying gig at 52 Broadway, in addition to a full teacher salary, I might be inclined to believe the Unity line simply so Mulgrew doesn’t fire me.

You might be skeptical, of course. And you’re entitled, particularly if you’re among the vast majority of UFT members who had no say whatsoever on this plan.

After all, Unity rolled it out without allowing anyone to see it. And the entire Health Committee, overwhelmingly Unity, but including 4 of our friends from ARISE, saw fit to vote for it sight unseen. (There was a fifth ARISE member, but he couldn’t take time out from his busy schedule to show up for the vote.)

We at ABC were shut out of the health committee entirely. Why? We don’t approve of contracts we can’t view.

That’s particularly important when said contracts come from those who’ve misled us in the past—and yes, I mean Mulgrew and Unity.

As I’ve written before, I hope the plan is everything Unity claims it is. But there’s ample reason to question the company doing pre-approvals, no one who did vote on it knew that (let alone saw the plan), and only after the vote was a redacted version released. Unity claims there are good reasons for redactions. Perhaps there are, but why the hell wasn’t anyone allowed to see any of it before they voted?

I’m a teacher, and a parent, and you’d best believe I’d counsel my students and daughter not to sign major contracts without reading them and consulting a lawyer. If there was nothing wrong with the contract, why couldn’t we see it in full? Why did we have to wait until after it was voted up to see even a redacted version?

Regardless, Unity’s piece contains another remarkable statement:

We are deeply disappointed that anyone would attempt to use the courts to take away what working people have rightfully negotiated.

I suppose you could argue that Michael Mulgrew is a working person. You could argue the same for his lawyers and his other Very Smart People. However, what “working people” brings to my mind is people like you and me, people who work in classrooms. Not only did we not negotiate this deal, but the overwhelming majority of us, as I said, were not even permitted to vote on it. Those of us who did, again, were not allowed to view it beforehand.

Furthermore, I’d argue this contract was negotiated by, in Unity’s words, “an extremely small group.” They appear to regard that phrase as a pejorative.

Worse, this blanket statement condemns the yeoman’s work of Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees. I’m extremely thankful they challenged Unity, as well as all the other union bosses who tried to deceive us.

Without them, city retirees (like me, and hopefully you some day) would be in an inferior Medicare Advantage Plan, “rightfully negotiated” by the very same “working people” who see fit to sell us agreements we aren’t allowed to see, let alone seek expert opinions on. (I wonder if the folks who write this stuff advise their kids not to bring used cars to mechanics before they buy them.)

But for now, let’s put that aside. Last week I wrote about how UFT Unity ought to have known this plan was in violation of Administrative Code 12-126. Disregarding this code was how Unity ended up losing not only the Medicare Advantage scheme they attempted to foist upon us, but also various humiliating court cases and even the Retired Teacher Chapter. You’d think, having failed so publicly, and so recently, they’d have learned something.

You’d be mistaken. While 12-126 appears to preclude self-funded plans like this one, none of the “working people” who negotiated it appear to have noticed.

Here’s the thing, though—If there are, indeed, “wealthy outside interests” that seek to derail this agreement, Unity’s Very Smart People should not only have anticipated it, but further have a plan to deal with it. Ideally, said plan ought to entail not violating rules that can be easily challenged by said outside interests. That’s what you call due diligence.

Look, if I got stopped for speeding on the Long Island Expressway, I’d probably be mad. I’d have a fine, and my insurance would go up. Still, I don’t think I’d delude myself that it wasn’t my fault. I don’t think I’d go on to condemn all police officers because one of them happened to catch me doing something I should have known to be illegal.

Yet Unity, accepting no responsibility whatsoever, blames those who brought the lawsuit, and those who funded it. Mulgrew sent an email warning of dire negative consequences, which appear accurate. Here’s the thing, though—it will be members suffering the consequences of their wholly avoidable failure. They make the big deals, and we end up paying what, by all rights, should be their tab.

I’m a teacher. I do my homework, prepare for everything I can predict, and I’m ready for anything I cannot. I’d argue that people who do not do their homework, particularly former teachers and current lawyers, may not be Very Smart People after all.

I’d further argue that people who neglect due diligence, who make the same mistakes over and over, and take no responsibility, people who think it’s perfectly fine for us to quite literally pay for their blunders certainly ought not to be leading our union.

In fact, I shudder to imagine how such people would fare if faced with 34 teenagers five times a day.

Thanks to Daniel Alicea