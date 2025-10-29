At the last Executive Board meeting I attended, Carl Cambria announced they were going to form a committee to consider online voting. Unity, of course, has been considering this for some time now. If I’m not mistaken, the notion was introduced well over a decade ago.

I didn’t consider it very newsworthy, assuming they’d pay it the same lip service they pay to, you know, actual democracy.

In any case, here are my notes on it.

Election task force report—Carl Cambria—A year ago, we created task force. Last election recommendations made to examine electronic, in person or hybrid election, Set to convene and present findings by end of school year, Will create under direction of Exec Board. Will reach out to all slates. Mulgrew said we have fair open and democratic election, that remains true and we want to examine this, Will report back.

I suppose he will report back. As for being “fair and democratic,” in the last election, Unity got 54% of the vote, ABC 32, and ARISE 14. Therefore, the committee that Unity formed unilaterally will reflect all parties thusly:

Unity—8 reps

ABC—3 reps

ARISE—2 reps

As I said, Unity got 54% of the vote, ABC 32 and ARISE 14. The way this is laid out is Unity gets 62% of the vote, ABC 23, and ARISE 15. That, according to Unity, represents something equitable. Here’s the thing, though—While ARISE has representation that’s fairly close to what they did in the election, Unity has way more, and ABC has way less.

Is eleven a magic number? Could they not add more reps to more closely reflect the will of the voters? Of course they could. They choose not to.

In fairness, this is a great improvement over the last committee they formed, to wit, the health committee. That one, as far as I know, was hugely dominated by Unity. I know of only 5 ARISE members who attended, 4 of whom showed up for the crucial vote. All voted yes to the contract they were not permitted to see. Given the vote was unanimous, if there were any more ARISE members, which I doubt, they voted yes as well.

Of course it would have been inconvenient to have folks like us on that committee. Given Unity’s outrageous misrepresentations about Medicare Advantage, I’d have voted no. I fully believe any ABC rep would vote no on a pig in a poke, a contract we were not allowed to even examine, let alone have vetted by experts.

That said, the important thing here is Unity is stacking the deck in their favor. It’s fairly well established that Unity members sign a loyalty oath and vote in lockstep for Whatever Mulgrew Wants. It’s just as well known that Head Snowflake Mulgrew cannot tolerate disagreement and that he arbitrarily and capriciously fires people who dare even be friendly with those who oppose him.

Mulgrew likes to criticize Donald Trump, but behaves very much like him. In fact, like Donald Trump, he uses our lawyers to go after those he perceives as enemies. Most recently, they went after Daniel Alicea for daring to represent his group of UFT members as “UFT members.” (Thankfully, they lost.)

Like Trump, Mulgrew started out simply threatening lawsuits, like when he threatened me with civil and criminal penalties for the so-called crime of parodying him. Like Trump, he has an extremely thin skin and wants to shut out opposing voices. In fact, since I started, a whole lot of his minions have come to my comments crying “fake news.”

Maybe Mulgrew’s bound for a gig with the Trump Administration. Meanwhile, he works hard to make sure that a huge portion of membership gets little to no representation. And it’s quite clear that ABC is targeted to get as little voice as possible.

Let me make this clear too—ABC is not going to sit down, we are not going to shut up, and we will speak out each and every time UFT bosses fail to hear the voices of rank and file.

Sorry, Unity, but we’re here to stay.