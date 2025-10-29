Union Matters

Keith Firestone
3h

Unity (Victoria Lee) disqualified Ben Morgenroth in the TRS election which Ben is courageously challenging.

Putin is envious of Unity.

Dana Ohlmeyer
3h

Un-Unity represents 46% of UFT membership, believe.

When either faction gains those 5% more needed for majority, that's when coalition speaks loud and clear, and a merged leadership makes sense.

Gotta have a vision, before the reality.

