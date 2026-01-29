Opposition is vital in a democracy. Otherwise, the bosses do whatever they like. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. The UFT Unity Caucus, having been in power and virtually unchallenged forever, has stepped well past absolute corruption. They just came to us with a health contract, forbade us from seeing it, and got their stacked Delegate Assembly to vote it up.

Frankly, it doesn’t matter how good or bad that contract is. To sell it to us without allowing us to see it is outrageous. Would you sign a contract you were not permitted to see? Well, if you worked for the Unity Caucus, you’d not only do it, but you’d persuade others to do so as well.

There’s a reason the Unity bosses are coming after ABC. There’s a reason they’re threatening to sue us, and using your dues to pay the lawyers who issue the letters. There are, in fact, multiple reasons. They big one is they’re morally bankrupt. They have no issue using our dues money to threaten members. We’re not gonna take it.

And listen—this is not an optional attitude. It’s absolutely necessary. We can’t sit idly by and listen to Unity lecture us about Donald Trump and his methods. For all I know, Trump learned his methods from them. For example, Trump likes to threaten his enemies with legal action. That’s no different from what Unity is doing to us. Trump also likes to fire working people over beliefs he doesn’t like. Michael Mulgrew does precisely the same thing.

I was at a meeting of ABC retirees last night. We discussed the upcoming 2027 election, among other things. There has been a schism among those of us who faced Unity last time. We ran on a platform of protecting our health care. Our ticket was called Retiree Advocate (RA).

I absolutely thought I was a member of RA. I ran with them, promoted them relentlessly and won an officer’s position. I was pretty surprised to learn, though, that RA was just 12 people, and that no one else was considered a member. I’ve covered that a lot, so I won’t dwell on it here.

I will say, though, that as soon as RA was elected, their priorities shifted. They focused on their own pet causes and did not do all that much on things like 1096. I think they now know it, and I think we’ll finally be able to express support for whatever replaces 1096 next month.

Personally, I like Bennett Fischer. I think he’s capable of doing and being better. I question, though, how RA can represent us when they have someone like Jonathan Halabi, who opposes 1096, in a position of influence. If Bennett were Othello, Jonathan would be his Iago. For my money, 1096 is a bedrock issue. It’s the thing we must push to protect ourselves. There are things an opposition can disagree on. That’s simply not one of them.

Unity rejoices in blocking our efforts to do what we were elected to do. They’ve got tons and tons of busy work for us, so they can say, “Look, RA did nothing. Vote for us.”

As for RA’s other issues, I tend to support them. I joined them last Friday to march against murderous ICE. I don’t patronize Starbucks. But as I’ve stated before, we must move to protect ourselves. That’s different. Why?

Protecting ourselves is the thing we can do that no one else will do.

Lots of people will march against ICE. You can join them, if you like. You can protest at Starbucks, if you despise their union-busting activities. But honestly, the overwhelming majority of folks at those protests are not gonna join us when we fight to make sure MLC doesn’t change their mind on Medicare Advantage, again.

That’s why we must align with and work with the NYC Organization of Municipal Service Retirees. ABC is with them, 100%. I speak to Marianne Pizzitola almost every day. She helped us take the RTC from Unity, and can help us again. Now Unity doesn’t like us associating with a group that protects our health care. That’s also very Trumpian. He wants to criminalize the opposition, just like Unity.

We cannot, will not, capitulate to such nonsense. If Unity really wants us to oppose authoritarianism, they ought not to practice it. And frankly, if RA wants to oppose Unity, they ought to abandon the use of loyalty oaths, as well as their preoccupation with what folks like me are saying and writing.

I’m perfectly willing to work out something reasonable with RA and work together. So are my friends. I understand how disappointing this election must have been to ARISE, particularly to RA. With our full support, they’d taken the RTC by a veritable landslide, and thought they owned that. They failed to understand that we in ABC contributed, or that the NYC Retiree org was vital to the victory.

This notwithstanding, election results made a lot of things clear. If RA runs, one on one, against Unity, they will certainly lose. However, should they do that, they will carry a whole lot of votes that should rightfully go to ABC. If I’m still vertical in 2027, I will do everything in my power to prevent that.

For example, I would have no issue running for chapter leader myself. Much as I like Bennett, if we aren’t united, I won’t let him walk with a single ABC vote. Furthermore, given the results of the last election, I think we’ll carry a whole lot of ARISE votes. Most reasonable people will look at last year’s results and know for certain that we’re the ones Unity is afraid of, and the only threat they face. It’s sad that so many in RA are clinging to what, given the last election, is nothing more than a fantasy.

Can we get the band back together? I say yes we can. But it will take some good will, and it will take some grappling with reality. RA can work with us, or not. If they choose to cling to a past that never was, whether they know it or not, they will be at best, irrelevant, and at worst, spoilers.

I hope it doesn’t come to that. I’m reasonable, and my friends in RA are reasonable. Marianne is reasonable too. She and I don’t agree on everything. Fortunately, neither she nor I requires that.

This is the attitude we will all have to take if we are to defeat the entrenched and cynical Unity machine. And frankly, I can’t wait.