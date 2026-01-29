Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana Martone's avatar
Diana Martone
21hEdited

Here's hoping the band, on whole, gets back together and with Arthur Goldstein's many hats including one that reads ,"RTC Chair"!

Reply
Share
4 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Laura Genovese's avatar
Laura Genovese
14h

Right on! We unionists have to be devoted in saving our retiree benefits from a compromised and determined MLC, because, as you said, no one else will be fighting for us. You've got my full attention and support Arthur!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arthur Goldstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture