Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie Boyd's avatar
Maggie Boyd
19h

Thank you, Arthur, for your blunt, but correct, take on what is going on. You nailed it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Joanna Heller's avatar
Joanna Heller
11h

Logical, smart analysis. Thanks, Arthur. What a pleasure it is to hear Mamdani speak so openly promoting socialist principles. Would that Mulgrew represented those same principles.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Arthur Goldstein
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture