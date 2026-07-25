Union Matters

Union Matters

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mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
1d

Thank you, Arthur, for speaking the truth. Unity's attitude toward paras and retirees speaks volumes. How long will it be before they single out other groups?

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5 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
mea's avatar
mea
1d

Hopefully in-service will take note of the Unity bullshit. As I always say… Mulgrew & Crew gots to goooooooooooo

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
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