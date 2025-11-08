There’s been a lot of talk about Unity’s big health plan deal, the one none of us were allowed to see until after it was voted on. That still boggles my mind. How can you make a serious decision about something you haven’t seen? How can grown men and women vote yes on a veritable mystery box?

That’s old news. However, one of the things we were told was that this whole deal would not much affect Medicare recipients. The only exception was the fact that we’d get a new pharmacy provider. Instead of Express Scripts, we’d be using Prime Tberapeutics.

Evidently, the stabilization fund, which Michael Mulgrew’s Very Smart People rendered bankrupt, still owes Express Scripts a whole lot of cash, according to the April MLC minutes. Not only that, but moving from Express Scripts to PT somehow saves 25 million dollars for the city.

Still, what’s in a name?

Evidently, more than we bargained for, not that most of us even had a choice. Yesterday, while I was at work, I received the following in a text. I’ve cut off the name so as to protect the innocent.

That didn’t sound great, but I wasn’t going to do anything on the basis of a Facebook post from someone I didn’t know. However, when I came home, I received one letter from Prime Therapeutics and Emblem Health. It informed me that I should go online to check which prescriptions are now covered.

It also informed me that one of my prescriptions would not be covered. It’s a generic, and I happen to know there is no substitute for it. If I stay with Prime Therapeutics, I’ll have to pay out of pocket. While I don’t want to post the thread, which contains names, I saw they don’t appear to be covering the type 2 diabetes treatment called Mounjaro, and there’s a reference to another very costly, albeit unnamed, injectable that would no longer be covered.

So the “improvements in pricing” for diabetic drugs seem to be their denial. Thanks a lot, Unity. A Unity member on the thread wrote that these people should call the Welfare Fund, and that’s good advice. However, I can attest that calling the Welfare Fund is often a waste of time, and that they can show more concern for providers than members.

Given these anecdotes, and the letter I received, this is a big issue. Why did Unity or MLC change providers? Well, we know they’re in cost-cutting mode. We know the aim has been to save the city 10%. We also know they’re in the hole for failing to dump us into a Medicare Advantage plan, and the city claims to be owed billions. (Let’s also not forget that, were it not for Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees, all city Medicare recipients would have been dumped into an inferior Medicare Advantage plan administered by former purveyors of slave insurance.)

The cost-cutting, though, is only for the city. For those of us still on the UFT “premium-free” health plan, our premiums are set to rise from 150 to 180 a month per person, and double that per couple. You still get 900 back from UFT for the member, but not the UFT spouse. I’ll leave it to better mathematical minds to determine how much our “premium-free” care costs us.

And by the way—despite Mulgrew’s claims we have the best welfare fund in the known galaxy, other retired union members pay nothing beyond copays for pharmacy. Meanwhile, our Welfare Fund sits on a billion dollars and raises costs for folks on fixed incomes.

We now know they lied to us about no significant changes. What we don’t know is this—How many issues are we gonna have with the new plan that no one’s been allowed to see?

Meanwhile, why are we moving to Amazon for delivery? Does Mulgrew think Jeff Bezos has too few billions? Are we trying to help him catch up with Musk?

Also, why are we supporting such a blatantly anti-union company?

Last I looked, Amazon had closed precisely zero contracts with its unions. That’s not what I’d call an admirable track record. I was pretty surprised, a few years back, when I was being urged to sit around in anti-union Starbucks shops so people could see me work as a teacher and somehow, therefore support the crappy contract pattern negotiated by DC37. This, though, takes it to a new level.

Not only that, but Mulgrew is out pushing for Amazon to come to New York, bringing more non-union jobs with them. Hey, I’m happy that Jeff Bezos has the Unity Caucus out advocating for them.

Perhaps one day we’ll see them advocating for us, and we won’t have to spend money fighting them. Not yet, though. While they’re out working for Starbucks and Bezos, they’re still fighting Intro 1096, which would protect our health care from, well, Unity.

It ought to surprise no one that Unity, which openly celebrates ageism, has seen fit to make yet another boneheaded deal at the expense of retirees.

Meanwhile, our premiums are increasing by 20% to support a plan that is clearly inferior to what we have now. Thanks, Unity, and thanks to all the great minds on the UFT Health Committee, handpicked by Unity, who failed utterly to look out for us.

If they had any shame, they’d be ashamed of themselves.