mea
10h

GM Arthur

Let US not FORGET:

(Let’s also not forget that, were it not for Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees, all city Medicare recipients would have been dumped into an inferior Medicare Advantage plan administered by former purveyors of slave insurance.)

Patricia Dobosz
8h

Arthur I’m just as outraged. First how were changes made to our prescription plan without telling us at a RTC ot DA meeting?! They want us to do everything online. Now it’s a pain for me, but how about those who are very elderly and can’t or don’t use a computer?

I have not received a letter telling me which plan I’m getting my meds from. The document I have says I can get my preferred meds from Amazon or Express Scripts. Two of my medications are not on the PT formulary. I called ES and the two people I spoke to were just as stymied as me. Although I was assured I could get those two meds through Express Scripts.

This is all to disrespectful and confusing for seniors. Any chance this change will be discussed at one or both of the upcoming meetings? Not that Sorkin is going to make things much clearer.

I guess the MLC wants to help Gates reduce the population as so many elderly won’t be able to get or pay for life saving medications.

I am very grateful to Marianne that we are still on our traditional Medicare. But I fear our medigap plan is going to be renegotiated without our input. We need 1096 ASAP.

