This was a really animated meeting, and I was very glad to have been in attendance. Bennett Fischer did a great job leading the meeting, and seems to have finally found his voice and rhythm. This was, in part, because he re-arranged the meeting to get old business out of the way, as opposed to dealing with Unity’s prime tactic—making sure absolutely nothing gets done. It was great to see him take charge.

For me, it was a big thing to re-affirm support for 1096. We did so by an overwhelming majority—82-18%. Not everyone was happy about this. Leo Casey, for one, did not care for it at all. Rather than bother to argue against the merits of 1096, Leo chose to go into a long, unhinged, and bitter diatribe personally attacking Marianne Pizzitola.

The thing is this, though—we were not voting on Marianne Pizzitola. We were voting on whether or not we wished to support measures that would preserve our Medicare coverage in law, and eliminate co-pays. Leo harped on contentions that 1096 was dead, and of course, that this was all Marianne’s fault. Marianne can be contentious, it’s true. I had a very lively discussion with her just last night (details in my next post, probably).

I don’t mind contentious, and I don’t mind debate. Casey was not debating, though. Instead, he spewed invective and insinuation like there was no tomorrow. Maybe it’s supposed to be okay when men do that. When women do that, I suppose, they’re wretched harridans and you should piss in their faces. (So far, Unity has done absolutely nothing about that incident. It would not surprise me in the least to learn they promoted the culprit.)

If 1096 is dead, Leo spent a whole lot of energy attacking Marianne for no evident reason. If it’s dead, and you want it dead, all you need do is let it die. Leo did not do that. For this reason, I don’t believe him at all. I found his arguments utterly without merit, and further, without logic.

Now here’s the thing—when you’re part of a cult, you do what the leader says. The leader is always right. Anyone who opposes the leader is bad, and must be condemned. I felt like, if Leo had half a chance, he’d place Marianne in front of a firing squad.

Leo repeated something like, “They said THIS, but here is some TRUTH…” Well, I have some truth for Mr. Leo Casey. Marianne Pizzitola started a movement that kept us all in real Medicare.

It was Michael Mulgrew, Leo’s Great Leader, who lied and lied about his Advantage program and tried to dump us into it. As Marianne battled on the streets and in the courts, neither Leo Casey nor any of his Unity BFFs lifted a finger to help or support us.

It was Michael Mulgrew who wrote me a letter, saying we need to reform city codes so retirees can pay for Medicare. Otherwise, in-service members would have to pay $1500 a year in premiums. He pitted one faction of unionists against another. That, my friends, is blatantly anti-union. Furthermore, it was a lie. His initiative failed and in-service members are not paying a premium.

Margaret Negrelli spoke against the process, and also opposed the call to raise TDA rates. She sometimes comments here. I almost never agree with her, but she’s smart and I like that. I told her she and Sterling Roberson were my favorite Unity members.

I don’t recall whether it was Margaret or someone else who said we should state how we’re gonna pay for the hike in TDA. But I’ve attended many, many DAs, and I have never, ever seen a clause about how we were going to pay for anything Unity wanted. Is there such a clause in the para respect bill? I doubt it very much. Unity loves dilatory tactics, and would rather make us wait forever than actually get anything done. Bennett got in their way this month, and it was gratifying to see.

Here’s something we see over and over again—we bring up initiatives to improve the lives of retirees—advocating for ourselves—and Unity advocates against us.

They would rather be up there painting false pictures, this is great, that is great, we’re in the best of all possible worlds.

I remember, at one of these meetings, Trustee Tom Brown was up there saying how wonderful things are, and said, “You enjoy a death benefit.” I called out. “NOBODY enjoys a death benefit, Tom.”

There’s a bluegrass gospel song I love called “Give Me the Flowers While I Live.” That’s kind of where I am right now. I support other things. I think it’s important we support causes we cherish. But right here, on this earth, in Fun City itself, no one will stand up for us unless we stand for ourselves.

At the last RTC Executive Board Meeting, chapter leader Bennett Fischer likened dealing with Mulgrew to dealing with a principal. I was chapter leader for a long time, so I understood that well. You and the principal are adversarial. He wants you to go to teacher teams, and meetings, and do potty patrol, and you want your members to have time to prep, to think, to do their thing in the classroom the best they know how.

Here’s the thing—Michael Mulgrew is the President of the United Federation of Teachers. He ought not to be our adversary. But he is.

Mulgrew argues we are union members, yet, when we resolve to be in favor of 1096, he uses COPE funds to lobby against it.

It was not Michael Bloomberg, but rather Michael Mulgrew who moved to dump us into Medicare Advantage. And it’s not Michael Bloomberg we need protection from. It’s Michael Mulgrew, who makes dumber than dirt deals to sell us out. Don’t believe him, and don’t believe Leo Casey when they say there is no danger of Medicare Advantage.

Mayor Mamdani may have said he doesn’t support MA, but neither would he support 1096. Furthermore, Mayor Mamdani is capable of breaking promises. He proved that the day before he was sworn in, when he reneged on his opposition to mayoral control. I remain hopeful about this mayor, but I see what I see, I know what I know, and I would much rather see both he and Mulgrew precluded from diminishing our health insurance. We are at the stage in life when we most need it.

I’ve got a good feeling about the future. Be of good cheer. We can do this!

Notes—unedited

1:01—Bennett Fischer calls us to order. Welcomes us. Mentions there was extra meeting added. Says people have been getting letters from Conduit business service about cyber attack. Could be real, BS, or spam, Welfare fund investigating. Looks like has something to do with Anthem.

Don’t divulge and personal info until we can confirm is legit.

Pre-Medicare retirees are in PPO plan. Almost all of us have Prime Therapeutics. Rollout less than smooth, much confusion, bureaucratic sort. Incorrect info published. Formulary access hard to find.

Many issues are one on one and WF fund specialists are here to assist you.

Rising drug costs due to tiers is concerning. Member yesterday said 90 day supply went from 20 to 150. Please write WF and see if they can help.

Confusion about home delivery. Answer depends if you are Medicare eligible. Contact WF for this as well.

Silver lining is most problems can be resolved with help of WF. Please use them.

Pre-covid we had regional benefits meetings in different places. During pandemic UFT switched to online. 1st in Jan, will be another Feb 23. Please sign up. Link on website, will email it.

Members outside NY miss meeting in person. Physical meetings build community and camaraderie. Wasn’t invited to UFT meetings in Florida. Will ask AdCom to send me to future ones.

Structural changes in agenda to prioritize efficiency and member participation. Streamlined new business. Proposals directly to floor without prior approval. Also moved up Good and Welfare for greater voice.

Four resolutions today. 1096, fixed returns, scams and frauds, and civil rights accountability,

Passed resolution to support SS and Medicare, will build RTC campaign of political activism. Have met several times. Working toward moving forward with education about social safety net, organizing activist network to meet regularly, and support legislation that protects our benefits. Just had big battle against Medicare Advantage. Gov trying to add pre-authorizations, we need to fight that.

We like to stay local, do meat and potato issue, but national fights are our fights. Want campaign to have real legs, extend beyond our union hall for other AFT locals to use our strategies. We need help of leadership and resources of affiliates. Have a resolution on DA agenda that UFT will help.

If they’ll only recognize our no copays resolution, we’ll be making some progress.

We’ve all been watching events as immigrants are terrorized, kidnapped, blocks from where we sit, saw deputized thugs execute Americans, only institution we can depend on is ourselves. We the people, standing together, families and neighbors, bearing witness. Very actions unions have championed. Union values are American values. Labor movement should be on front lines defending multiculturalism.

Renee Good deeply involved with community Shot dead after saying fine dude not mad at you, Alex Pretti worked in hospital. Sister said all he wanted to do was help. Was helping woman when executed on the street. They rep the best of us. Fitting them be memorialized by organized labor.

Was great to see so many on January 23rd. Bittersweet and inspiring to see turnout at vigil for Alex Pretti. Nurses left picket lines to remember him. Having big action tomorrow. Weren’t only caregivers at vigil. UFT nurses and others were there.

Labor’s struggles are our nation’s struggles. We were grateful to caregivers during pandemic. Must honor them now. Injury to one is injury to all. Have to roll union and democracy on,

Questions—

Marilyn ?—Bothered we cannot get our motion onto agenda. Copy resolution not recognized. Anything we can do about that? Unfair, wrong, denying our right to present to union.

A—Similarly frustrated. That’s the problem. We have not been recognized for over a year. How do we get recognized? Talk, cajole, yell, scream? Can talk about it here, maybe will get attention. At moment, leadership doesn’t think we have any special standing, We say no.

Eva Lee Baird—Could email campaign help?

A—legitimate idea.

Q—Is there a COLA this year.

Yes, every year. Is tiny. DA passed resolution to have a campaign to increase it 9/24. So far, implementation dormant. We spoke with pension consultants, trustees, said they’d get back to us.

Julia —What we should do is stand outside and protest. (Applause) 11 teachers he fired should be brought back. We should have another vote, but what about candidates running with him—should protest, do over. Only heard from him.

A—Union hires and fires people in willy-nilly way. Don’t know what I can do about it.

Fran Miller—As far as other resolution not called on, did you submit to accommodate?

A—No but excellent idea.

Vicki Kay—What should retirees do if hit by copays before deductible.

A—Should not pay until deductibles are met.

Geof Sorkin—Co-payment cost share, and so is deductible. Should pay deductible up front. After you pay, you should be getting hit by co-pay. Part of deductible is co-payment. If you’re paying 15 and not getting hit with 200, be quiet about that. If doctor only charges you 15, keep it quiet.

If they only charge co-pay, you’ll probably find something in mail asking for difference.

Committee reports—

Health care committee—Michael Shulman—co chair committee. Different from UFT committee. Working over course of year, involved in projects. Most notable is decoupling, which we got passed. Initiated by west coast colleague. Now have decoupling, Please don’t ask me what that is.

Wants to thank Geof Sorkin for carrying the ball. Brought it to OLR, because of his a group efforts was accomplished. Separation of drug and 365 day hospitalization. Other unions have that and we were successful.

Sorkin—Mulgrew went to OLR.

Shulman—Second thing is wellness committee, headed by Gloria Brandman. Looking toward day of wellness events and speakers.

Mulgrew, Dec. 2025, sent letter about any changes in Senior Care, that retirees be on that committee. Told there is nothing in the hopper, projected or planned for 2027.

In light of NYCE PPO, have working group on NY Health Act. Meeting again next week. DA supported it 2015 and 2017. If interested, meeting next Friday.

Bobby Greenberg—Solidarity project, over 200 members, out on picket lines, demonstrations, have made us proud. Joined by working members when they can. Parallel committee. Sign up sheet outside.

Many ways to participate. Phone banks in support of mayor. Had a luncheon. Was wonderful. Wonderful to see picket lines at Starbucks, Supported nurses. Next event tomorrow 5 PM Mt. Sinai West. For nurses and defense against ICE. NY Teacher covering us. Will be article about project. Thanks activists.

Good and Welfare—open mike—

Bennett—Si Beagle still open. Fix Tier 6 Albany March 8. Please show up and lobby. Taking bus from Brooklyn UFT. Para award luncheon March 7, registration open, $25. Alzheimer’s association looking for volunteers. WF prescription reimbursements end of month. If you want to continue teaching, income limit waived for teaching no matter what age. May still collect full pension until June 2027.

David Pecoraro—For those who live in Queens and LI, Feb 23 LI v. charter phone bank at NYSUT, Suffolk and Nassau offices. Contact Ken Ulric.

Mary Garvey—Many were at last meeting. Mulgrew took over meeting, wasted time, could not finish agenda. Suggests he should be on agenda, but should not behave like a bully. We have that in government, don’t need it in union. We should just stand up and clap him down.

Gail Lindenberg—One of the people involved with petition. Two issues, One that has historically been case. We pay for Medicare D, 180 a month. Stop charging retirees. Second part is co-pays, about all retirees who worked for city and our former employers. Paying 15 each. Please read and sign petition, Over 5K signatures. Affects us all. Can use QR code and sign online.

Peter Goodman—When DA ends, Mulgrew makes motion to extend. Why not do it here?

Bennett—Agrees, but have gotten in trouble, constrained by other events.

?—No Kings, March 28th. All over.

Mark Korshan—Incredible exhibit at Museum of American Indian. Went yesterday,

Mimi McDermott—Other municipal unions do not pay Medicare Part D. DC37, police, firefighters.

Troy McGhee—Hope we could have official minutes to follow up meeting to meeting. Would help us stay focused.

Bennett—Completely agree, but we will be doing that.

Was unhappy with how woman was shut up—Would like to share my thoughts. Woman was silenced.

Bennett—email me. Moving on. Will get back to it next month,

Resolutions—continued support of 1096

I speak in favor of 1096.

Margaret Negrelli—Continuation cannot be addressed without minutes of last meeting, Body should know where we left off.

Bennett—had been motivated. You were next speaker. Would you like to speak?

Leo Casey—In trouble at home, got out of sick bed to be here, Some truths have not been said here. First, there is no longer any threat that MA will be imposed on us. Coming up to two years that union changed position. With support, elected mayor who was unequivocal in opposition.

Thank God it isn’t real threat. If all we had between us was 1096 would be up shit’s creek without a paddle. Dead because Marianne Pizzitola killed it. She spend entire election campaign attacking Mamdani, accusing him of being a sellout to unions, Has history of having org endorse most vicious right wingers, including Palladino, who called for racial and ethnic cleansing. If you think she’s not persona no grata, you’re sadly mistaken,

Pizzitola went after Shanida Hanif, who endorsed 1096. Which person is now going to sign on to 1096. Why are we here? Pizzitola knows it’s dead. What deep throat told Woodward and Bernstein, follow the money. In 2023, the org took in 2.5 million dollars. 2024, 1.6 million, 2025 went down. 1096 is a fund raising pitch, not a real bill, only way they can convince retirees to support that org.

Point of order—Doris Wallace—Purpose of this meeting not to attack anyone not here, not a member of union, no idea how accurate comments were, no place at this meeting. If you want to talk about reso, stick to it.

Greg de Stefano—calls question.

Point of information—Susan Herzog—One of the things at DAs we’ve all experienced is people who want to support whatever leadership wants speak for long time. People who don’t agree, someone calls question. Very long speech attacking Marianne, forgetting that Mulgrew brought us MA, should there not be time for people to clarify that attack before they call question.

Bennett—You can vote against calling question.

Yvette—Question is regarding Pizzitola, was invited to this union. Why can you bring her up, and when oppose her, it’s not allowed?

Bennett—Yes she was invited here. We’re moving with motion to call question.

Room 106 y 55 n 980 y 351 n 73%

Vote on resolution—

room 121 y 50 n 1099 y 259 n 82%

PASSES!

Fixed return rate for UFT.

Greg de Stefano—Wants to raise TDA from 7 to 8.25%—Long time coming. 16 years. Was lowered for us. Other members, like supervisors, CUNY, retain 8.25. Shows disrespect mayor and governor have for us. Tier 1 and 2 funds cut thousands to this day, We can do better. Want to send to DA.

Mulgrew said election was over and we had to do work of union, This chapter has been prevented, as 15 copy not addressed in DA, Time to hear issues in a fair way. Should vote this overwhelmingly and pass at DA.

Ellen G—Question—Can you give details of negotiation that occurred. Was for two days off. Were some raises. If you have details…

Bennett—Don’t have them.

Chris Griffin—Suggest addendum. Only mentions TRS. Should say BRRs as well. Hears that BRRs is not at 7.

Ellen—We are at 7%.

I speak in favor.

Vote on amendment:

141 y 24 n zoom 1434 y 80 n 90%, passes.

Debate on motion as amended—

Margaret Negrelli—Rises in opposition. Not stated that burden to provide even 7% can fall on taxpayers of market rates don’t meet return. Taxpayers would pick up slack, How will our union be perceived if we engage in possible tax increases. Guaranteed 7% higher than guaranteed anywhere. Believe it will look more like greed than need, will negatively affect other union initiatives.

Norm Scott—Love to hear that, because all these years we should have gotten 1%. Coming from people who were in caucus, the ones who wanted us out of Medicare. When Randi made deal, she traded two days for millions of dollars in losses. They will defend position. Requiredeven against most ridiculous argument I’ve ever heard.

Negrelli—Arguments should be germane to motion.

Bennett—prefer to err on side of letting people speak.

Michael Shulman—In favor of resolution as amended. Revenue—whether criticism of any candidate, how are you gonna pay for it, or ability, one thing I feel very strongly about is it’s time for union to promote Stock Transfer Tax, ended in 1981, 14-16 billion a year, 3 billion to NYC. One source of revenue. Is doable, possible.

Nina Tribble—Don’t even know what it is, but when Mamdani wants to tax, has issue with Hochul. and now Adrienne Adams running, we have issue. Where are we getting money. We need to look at what happened before Labor Day, Much exploring we need to do. Lots of considerations. If we can table it, and put more into it about how to get funding.

Bennett—Debate preceded motion.

Yvette Frasier—In Whereas should have info about where money comes from.

Bennett—Voted on as written and amended.

Dave Pecoraro—Calls question.

room 132 y 27 n zoom 1116 y 275 n 80% called.

Vote on resolution as amended.

124 y 29 n 1209 y 174 87% passes

Keeping retiree members safe from scams.

Sterling Roberson—Obviously important to protect retirees from scams. Has been significant number. 3.4 billion dollars. Timeliness important. Calls for this chapter to reach out to various agencies, give info.

room y 139 n 5 zoom 1456 n 13 99%

Nina Tribble—Last week alliance for retired Americans had zoom, 4.8 billion lost in 2024 social media largest method.

Support of NY Civil Rights Act—Dave Pecoraro—have people in danger for their lives, Don;t have to be a migrant to be affected. My wife is Latina, forced to carry her passport card, afraid because of her brown skin. Please pass, including prohibition against wearing masks. Should not be roaming streets. Ask that any amendments be rejected, be passed as is.

Susan Metz—Totally agree with previous speaker. Would like to delete last paragraph. Issue is not only masks and clothing, but whether there should be untrained, armed, whole idea of ICE is an insult. People are our neighbors and friends.

I speak against amendment.

Jonathan Halabi—calls question.

r 101 y 12 n 1146 ? 88%

Amendment—Strike second resolved.

room y 33 n 91 y 455 n 802 65% against amendment fails.

Resolution—

room y 117 n 8 1138 169 passes 88%

We are adjourned.