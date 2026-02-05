Union Matters

Discussion about this post

Diane
1d

I may not agree with Maryanne on sundry political issues but will continue to donate to her organization. She was the lone voice who took on an incredible task and did it well! Personally, she saved me close to $200 a month, which was the cost our union waged to keep traditional medicare. She fought in court and on the streets. She did not deserve the tongue lashing we witnessed at our meeting today. The lashing hides the fear of losing cult control.

1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
1d

thanks for this very thorough report. I take it as good news that UFT itself voted for 1096 rather than it being a Marianne thing. There are some political advantages of UFT doing it and I wish DC37 would do it two, all i KNow abou is may be 2 or 3 locals that would be willing to be on record by conducting their own membership. The DC37 is a huge union and their delegate assemblies , the delegates do not speak out at all, they are rolled over or going along with whatever Garrido says, best I know. the dc37 retiree organizatoin was a big supporter of the legal sruggle and 1096 but got taken over by AFSCME national because of this. It is possible that the retiree org will be allowed to return to elected leadership, but under stricter control by AFSCME than prior. I think a debate between one lawyer who believes 1096 is totally sound and one lawyer from the other side who would argue that it is a harm to the right of labor bargaining rights, That is what the people from UFT and DC37 argued to the whole CIty COuncil under Adrienne Adams who would not allow any rep from our side to also present. I think that Marianne's organization is not registered as a ny organization and I think the presentation woudl be better handled by a ny lawyer.. just a thought.

