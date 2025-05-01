At a time when we’re facing multiple crises, Unity is desperately backtracking. Their battle cry this time is not, “We do the work,” but rather, “It’s not our fault.” In an incredible feat of chutzpah, the Municipal Labor Committee (MLC) is suing the city. It’s not our fault, they say, that they were unable to achieve the 600 million dollars a year, forever, in health savings for the city.

Never mind that the ostensible union leaders, like Mulgrew and Garrido, couldn’t be bothered asking members or retirees how they felt about these changes before enacting them. UFT retirees, theoretically, are part of the union. Yet Mulgrew never consulted us when he decided to dump us all into an inferior Medicare Advantage plan.

And take a look at how they frame their argument.

“The City’s recent unsuccessful legal defense in court of the parties’ agreed-upon Medicare Advantage program unexpectedly deprived the parties of an important planned source of revenue.”

Do you see what’s missing here? I’m looking for the slightest hint of responsibility for screw ups, and I detect none. Evidently, it makes no difference that Michael Mulgrew and Unity orchestrated this catastrophe. The important thing for the court to know is that it’s not their fault. It’s the city’s fault, they suggest, for failing to put on a better defense.

Never mind that Michael Mulgrew, Unity and the MLC are part of said defense. Never mind that they’ve filed amicus briefs on the side of the city against retired union members. The fact that the MLC caved to demands originating with the Bloomberg administration is neither here nor there. Nor did the fact that they cannily granted said requests under de Blasio, who was supposed to be labor-friendly.

What on earth will these geniuses do if someone like Cuomo becomes mayor? Under Cuomo, Tier 6 came in, and Michael Mulgrew sat on his hands. Under Cuomo, we got Danielson observations, and Mulgrew preached of how wonderful they were. Never mind that he’s never been through one. Under Cuomo, NYC was forced to pay rent for charter schools, and Mulgrew didn’t raise a finger to stop it.

And let’s be clear here—MLC, including Mulgrew and Garrido, made written agreements to find “savings,” for the city, not us. They agreed to various ways said savings could be achieved, including premiums. So when Mulgrew screams up and down he won’t agree to them, bear in mind that he already has, and in writing.

Will MLC be able to weasel out of going to arbitration, as they agreed in writing? It’s hard to say. I haven’t got a crystal ball handy. But know this:

Mulgrew sold out our health care without bothering to ask for member approval.

We define chutzpah as killing your parents and then begging the court for mercy because you’re an orphan. In Mulgrew’s case, he made an agreement on behalf of retirees, and couldn’t be bothered getting our input. He simply assumed we’d go along with whatever. Historically, we always had.

After all, we had it pretty good. We had real Medicare, great health care, with few out of pocket expenses beyond deductibles. Of course, there’s now The Mulgrew Tax.

Once retirees meet their deductibles, it’s now 15 bucks for every visit to a doctor. That, of course, comes on top of losing the UFT Welfare Fund pharmacy coverage, paying 150 a month, each, for coverage we used to have for free, and paying exorbitant costs out-of-pocket for prescriptions that used to run thirty bucks.

UFT Welfare Fund then offered to refund us for up to seven doctor visits via SHIP, but the paperwork they require, to me at least, takes a lot longer than it would for me to go out and earn fifteen bucks. Also, I read on Facebook that they’re making members jump through hoops to get that big 105 bucks back.

Unity imposed the co-pays to make Aetna’s plan appear more attractive. First they did it unilaterally, and then when they found it broke a contract, they altered the contract—you know, to serve us better. Thanks a lot, Mulgrew. NYC Retirees are contesting this in court, but now that the contract is revised it will be an uphill battle. Also, Mulgrew told the DA these co-pays were meant to be temporary—I’ve seen no evidence that’s true.

Regardless, Unity and MLC did not anticipate NYC Retirees putting up a fight. They fully expected us to lay down and die. That’s their vision of union. Unity is ageist and applauds their own ageism. Thus far, not even Unity’s disingenuous puerile bloggers have managed to concoct a response to that.

Mulgrew claims that it’s us, Medicare eligible retirees, who’ve caused the spike in city expenses:

“The whole idea was because the retirees medical piece had jumped half a billion dollars over a short period of time, and the city, of course…the city rightfully said we can't absorb these costs,” Mulgrew claimed.

And yet, we cost a whole lot less than in-service members. The monthly cost for them is way more than for Medicare-eligible retirees. And listen to Mulgrew defending the city at our expense—they “rightfully said” they couldn’t absorb costs. He should be telling them to pay for union health care, but he seems to have forgotten what his job entails.

Because he seems not to know what union is, he defends the city at our expense. Mulgrew never admits that he’s wrong. But an NYC Retirees’ rep defended us, even as the guy we pay to do so stuck up for the city:

“He caused a reaction alright but it wasn’t anxiety and fear,” New York City Organization of Public Service Retirees,” later told Work-Bites. “Because we knew what he was doing to us. And he didn’t. We had a sense of betrayal that he could change our healthcare and sell us off to the city to use the value for his purpose. He was privatizing Medicare and forcing us into the plan wanted us in. A free plan to the city that was inferior to traditional Medicare.”

Now we’re in the fight for our lives and paid Unity reps, rather than respond, trot out juvenile personal attacks and lies.

They don’t care about our welfare. They care about their power and will do or say anything to preserve it.

Just in case that isn’t enough, UFT Welfare Fund’s Geof Sorkin just sent out an email about the upcoming plan for in-service and non-Medicare-eligible retirees. It sounds very much like Michael Mulgrew pushing Medicare Advantage:

We and the rest of the MLC would like to expand our provider network, both in New York State and out of state, keep access to all current hospitals and expand access to more, create new tools to hold health care providers accountable and have copays decrease or at least stay the same — all while maintaining our premium-free high-quality health benefits.



We are identifying the out-of-network doctors used most frequently by our members and will work to bring them into the provider network. Our goal is to expand the provider network so 95% of the providers seen by city workers are in network.

Sounds good, doesn’t it? If it’s so good, though, why hasn’t Unity already enabled it? Wouldn’t it be great for them to roll out a superior health program right before the UFT election? Everyone would celebrate and sing Mulgrew’s praises.

Unity’s Sorkin, for some reason, left out the part about the new in-service plan costing the city 10% less than the old one.

This is gonna be a tough mountain to climb. There’s been rampant inflation over the last few years, and while UFT raises haven’t kept up with it, we see it every day as we buy clothes, buy cars, or visit restaurants.

Yes, perhaps there will be more providers in network. But, as PSC suggests, we could do that via tiered coverage. Maybe if Anthem gets the contract, we can continue going to Advantage Care free of charge. That said, some doctors may charge more than others. It won’t be a great challenge to find doctors to participate if you pay them the difference between what insurance offers and what they want.

I had a doctor drop GHI one year, and when I asked him why, he said, “Because they pay shit.” I have to imagine, though, that if I paid him a hundred dollar co-pay, as opposed to 15, he’d have found a way to keep me on.

Here’s the point—Mulgrew has repeatedly lied to us about health insurance. NYC Retirees established in court that Aetna was inferior to Medicare. They told the judge of a case in which a patient died because Aetna denied them. Aetna said it was only one case. As far as I’m concerned, and as far as the court was concerned, it was one case too many.

Given Unity’s remarkable lack of transparency, given their willingness to twist the truth any way that suits them, and given the fact they’ve disappointed us over and over, I don’t believe in-service care will improve. If it does, it will only be because their reaching into our pockets even more than they do now.

And hey, no matter what the MLC does or says, we’re still facing the Bentkowski case, which could dump us all into an inferior Medicare Advantage plan. That’s coming this month. What can we glean from all this? Simple.

We can’t afford Michael Mulgrew and Unity any more. There is one slate that can beat them, and that is us at ABC. Ballots go out today. Don’t waste your vote, and don’t hesitate. Check the box for A Better Contract, and we’ll usher in a new and improved United Federation of Teachers, a UFT that respects and values your voice!