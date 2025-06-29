Union Matters

Union Matters

Alan Ross
1h

Like the photo and the caption very much. In the meantime, the shark is at least competent and its being predatory is part of its normal nature, not the choice of very small minds. Thank you also for the accurate picture you draw of Unity as venal and revengeful.

I am still waiting for the results of the investigation Mulgrew promised into the disgusting urinal incident as to Arundell. I know that the UFT's great leader will not rest easy until he finds the culprit(s) and .... promotes them.

naomi kaufman
3h

Reading this made me think that now is the time to try to unify an opposition to Unity. More, Arise, ABC - could unite and win! I think that is the most important thing to do now. Reach out to the other caucuses - build bridges. We might not be able to change the voting to ranked choice voting (can we?) but we can do the next best thing. Unite ourselves against Unity. We have 3 years to do this.

6 more comments...

