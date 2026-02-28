UFT bosses have got us coming and going. They make deals, don’t allow us to see them, and present slideshows about all the good things said deals have to offer. The actual deals are redacted even more than the Epstein files. For reasons that are not clear to me, we’ve accepted this as a matter of course.

How did we get to this point?

We’re grownups, we’ve all been to school, and on that basis alone, each and every one of us should know better. It’s not merely that Unity’s lied to us, misrepresenting health plans and telling us contracts that failed to keep up with the cost of living were the bestest things in creation. It’s not merely that they’re peddling our private medical data, and somehow left that out of the presentation.

It’s also the things we’ve yet to discover. They expect us to take their word for things and hope for the best. It’s an odd demand, yet it’s proven to work for them. It’s been buttressed by the Delegate Assembly’s agreement to set up a phony-baloney health committee that will rubber-stamp whatever, without even looking at it.

We may as well have elected Donald Trump union president.

At home, I spend a lot of time with our dogs. They need to walk and so do I, so we have a symbiotic relationship. My daughter’s dog, Julio, has dental issues. Just like health insurance for humans, canine insurance seems not to consider teeth as a body part. (I suppose I should consider myself lucky dogs tend not to need glasses or hearing aids.)

Regardless, when I took Julio to the vet, a vet I’d liked and trusted up to that point, she presented me with a contract to fix his dental issues. The first thing I noticed was the price, which was around three thousand dollars. Then I started reading further. There was a box to sign if I wanted them to try to save his life if it needed saving. I wondered why dental work would entail any such thing, but I checked regardless.

As I read further, I noticed a clause that stated something like veterinary work was an inexact science, and that the vet would take no responsibility if Julio were to suffer injury or death. I found that really odd. After all, I was taking him there precisely so he would not suffer injury or death.

A Petco near our home had just opened a veterinary clinic. They’d mailed us a coupon for a free examination. It seemed like a good chance to get a second opinion. They agreed he needed the dental work and presented me with another contract. It was over a thousand dollars cheaper. There was the check box about saving his life, but nothing about how they were not responsible for consequences.

I signed the contract, brought Julio in, and there were no issues. I started bringing both our dogs there. I really liked the vets. There were three of them. They didn’t love Petco, though. All of them left, one after the other, and I’ve followed one as she moved to two other offices.

Of course my point is you need to read contracts before signing them. This is especially true if you’re talking about something as vital as health. I love our dogs, so their health is important to me. Not everyone loves dogs, but even those who don’t may love their families, or at the very least, themselves.

How do we know if, deep within that contract we’re not permitted to read, that there isn’t some clause stating Michael Mulgrew and the Unity Caucus are not responsible if we die from their new insurance scheme? That may sound far-fetched, but we all know that Unity has never, ever taken responsibility for a mistake.

Even when Mulgrew claimed to no longer support Medicare Advantage, he never admitted his error. He never apologized to those of us he called conspiracy theorists, to those of us he claimed spouted fairy tales, or those of us he called enemies of the union. He never admitted the plan to be inferior, even though he sent some Unity Big Shots to tell the city council it was not good enough for them.

As Mulgrew crusades to get “respect” for paraprofessionals, the folks who absolutely must make another 10K this year to have it, he never mentions the fact that he himself had 450 million he could’ve used not only to give them that raise permanently, but also to make it pensionable.

Even when Mulgrew’s overprivileged Unity Hacks share blatantly ageist memes with chapter leaders at the DA, they don’t admit wrongdoing. Instead, they actually applaud the guy, after he offers lame variations on “Some of my best friends are old people.” And don’t get me started on their tolerance of despicable misogyny. Just like Trump and his appointees, none of them can ever admit wrongdoing.

We cannot rely on Unity to represent anyone but themselves and their inflated salaries. We must continue to ask questions, and we must not allow them to give us glib answers and glitzy PowerPoints in lieu of the real deal—what’s really going on and written into our contracts.

One of the fundamental advantages of our job, aside from the inherent reward of actually doing something important and worthwhile, has been great benefits. My dad didn’t want me to become a teacher. He wanted me to follow him in his construction supplies business. I’d have made a great deal more money, but I’m fairly certain I’d eventually have used it to to rent a hotel room on a high floor so as to jump out a window.

In any case, when Dad finally accepted the fact I would never join his business, he told me something like you’ll never make any real money, but you’ll have great benefits and a very good retirement. Maybe you’ve had similar experiences. Regardless, it behooves us to battle to retain and improve such benefits.

If we have a Prime Directive, that’s it. We need to align with anyone who will support us, and if Unity wants to make rules that we can’t, they can go suck eggs.

It it’s non-negotiable for Unity to even show us contracts, keeping them in power is out of the question.