Union Matters

Union Matters

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Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
10h

Mulgrew and Henry Garrido pushed Medicare Advantage to fund the Health insurance Stabilization which according to the City Comptroller’s audit report was used for non-health care items i.e.

a Slush Fund.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Patrick. segrave's avatar
Patrick. segrave
1d

another great article ARTHUR keep up the good work and thank you.

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