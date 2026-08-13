Union Matters

Union Matters

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mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
2h

Thanks, Arthur, for updating us on the rally and giving us the bill's new number- 1008. I'm not surprised that RA wasn't there as I'm sure MM wouldn't approve. But actions speak louder than words and Marianne and the crew that were there should be recognized. Will RA need to vote on another "we support this" for the renumbered bill?

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Steve C's avatar
Steve C
13m

I agree with you on sleep. They're trying to ignore what scientists say about the importance of sleep for students learning by remaining on DST all the time so Trump can keep his golf courses open. Write Schumer and tell him to vote NO on the Sunshine Act, and YES on the decision to switch to Standard Time and stay there all the time!

The Senate will be voting on it very soon.

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