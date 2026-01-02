Unions, in theory, are activist by their very nature. Yet Michael Mulgrew and Unity think activism is only a good thing if they can control it. Do it yourself and you’re an enemy of the union. LeRoy Barr will get up in front of the Delegate Assembly and demand you be shunned.

I won’t lose a moment of sleep if LeRoy’s peeps shun me. For all I know, they’re doing so already. Like many Unity Big Shots, Barr probably earns double what a working teacher does, and will probably retire with double what a working teacher will.

Unity is the UFT’s one percent. We cannot and will not handle them with kid gloves.

I’m endlessly amused seeing Mulgrew and his stream of sycophants babbling about premium-free health insurance. The lecture is the same whether you’re in-service or retired. Yet as of yesterday, my premium-free health insurance is costing me $360 a month. That’s $4320 a year. I’ll get 900 back, so it’s $3420 at year’s end. Say what you will, but that’s not free.

Not only that but there are a whole lot of retirees for whom waiting for 900 bucks is a hardship. Sure, if you’re Unity, if you earn well more than working members, if you have two pensions, you may not fret over that.

But I work with someone right now who tells me not only can she not afford to wait for the 900, but she can’t afford the 180 a month. I work with retired teachers who have to come in and sub every single day just to make ends meet.

If you were in DC37, you would not be paying a premium. If you were in FDNY or NYPD, you would not be paying a premium.

It’s time to make ourselves heard. Unity is never going to support us.

Their expertise is gumming up the works and giving us busy work. Their structure is rigged against us. It’s supremely ironic. Why? I’ll come to that shortly.

As you may know, the UFT Delegate Assembly is a highly scripted event. Mulgrew drones on for as long as he needs to. If he really wants nothing to get done, there’s 90 minutes of blah, blah, blah. Still, he leaves time for whatever he and Unity deem Important.

He has particular things he wants to come up. So he finds out this person is sitting here, and that person is sitting there. They will certainly get called on. If there’s a resolution to prevent union interference, that’s important. Perish forbid, for example, we should work with outside groups to protect ourselves from Mulgrew and his cronies, who would not hesitate for one moment to sell us out.

The problem is this—by working with outside groups, we win. Unity knows this well.

Here’s the thing—Unity hates real activism. It doesn’t work for them. They lost the Retired Teacher Chapter (RTC), which ran on a platform of protecting our health care. RA has lost its way somewhat, but the fact remains. We were not protecting our chapter from Michael Bloomberg, Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, or any anti-union demagogue. We were protecting it from Michael Mulgrew and Unity, who sold us out.

As we’ve long known, Mulgrew and his Very Smart People have managed to bankrupt the Stabilization Fund. We also know that they wanted us, retirees, to pay for it. As they deem us a bunch of feeble old fogies, and celebrate when their members practice ageism, they did not expect us to rise up. In fact, Unity’s Tom Murphy wrote a whole piece about civility, exhorting us to sit down and shut up.

Unity sees us a pawns.

Here’s the irony—Bennett Fischer has democratized RTC meetings. He does not call on a set group of people, and in fact goes out of his way to recognize Unity. Unity cannot believe their luck. Therefore, they do everything in their power to make sure we get nothing done. They send their reps to talk forever. Leo Casey can come in, blatantly violate Robert’s Rules, and demand we devote entire meetings to fighting fascism. So what if RTC has no budget and no access to UFT email?

Casey and his Unity friends are on a mission to gum up the works. Perish forbid we continue to endorse 1096. That’s not on Unity’s to-do list. Mulgrew wants control over our health care, and further opportunities to sell us out. Therefore, Unity will either eat up time to make sure we get nothing done, or set us on whatever snipe hunt they can dream up to keep us occupied.

Meanwhile, as Casey insists we, a bunch of retired teachers, not waste a moment in single-handedly saving the world from Donald Trump, he’s on Facebook ridiculing retirees who make noise about Unity’s unilateral 100% increase in the cost of SHIP. It’s a big nothing, and anyone who complains is “kvetching” over 120 bucks (240 if you cover your spouse). It’s ironic, because when Unity, in a cynical election ploy offered to give us less, 105 back (from the co-pays they imposed on us, no less), it was a revelation, the bestest thing ever.

Casey also suggests we ought not to complain about paperwork. You know, sit down and shut up. So what if you might get a job and earn 105 bucks in well less time than it takes to do their redundant, outlandish paperwork? So what if, as chapter leader, I filed complaints to preclude that very thing? To Unity, we’re just a bunch of old farts with nothing to do but be ridiculed at the DA by people whose salaries we pay.

This is unacceptable. But let’s focus on a large way we’re being hoodwinked. Let Mulgrew waste our time speaking nonsense about how UFT treats us better than other unions treat retirees. They do not. They are demonstrably ageist, manipulate our meetings, and play us for fools.

Let’s demand the premium-free insurance they claim we already have.

January isn’t the best month for a demonstration, but we can certainly start a petition. We can seek support from sympathetic groups like NYC Retirees, we can utilize the press, and let Unity sic their frigging lawyers on us if they don’t like it. Let’s take it outside the rigged Unity box.

What can we do to show them we mean business? It’s time for us to make a stand, and it’s time to show them we are a force with which to reckon. Let’s cut through all the Unity static and do something.

And then, let’s vote the bastards out.