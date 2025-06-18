Union Matters

Union Matters

Linda
12h

I sad with the rest of you.

As a paraprofessional this has frightening consequences

Healthcare is a human right

MM and his minions don’t give a damm !

1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Frances E Wilder
12h

We fought the proud and good fight thanks to Maryanne and NYC Public Service Retirees. We need now more than ever to push on with getting our people elected and our Bill signed in The City Council. Looks like we’re come full

Circle. Continue donating as the Attorneys fees don’t disappear!

1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
