The decision is here. I’m told they kicked part of it back to the lower court. I had to run back to the hotel in Tennessee, where I happen to be, to write this.

I’ve been writing about our health care since I got here. Michael Mulgrew made dumber than dirt deals that got us here. Saving 600 million a year for the city was a wet dream of the Bloomberg administration, and Mulgrew and his ducklings made it happen.

Now it’s time for him to, you know, DO something, He’s said he wouldn’t accept this. Good. But what WILL he accept? He’s already enable copays on top of the premium, yes the premium we pay for our pharmacy insurance. That’s 3600 a year for a couple, and I think you get back 900, since the rebate is only for the member.

You also have the privilege of paying up to 2K a year for prescriptions, after the premium, assuming Trump doesn’t raise the limit to enable tax cuts for those who least need them. That’s one reason the premiums are so egregious.

I’m prepared to pay an extra 10K a year to keep Medicare for my wife and me. That is a huge cut into my pension. I’m fortunate to be able to sustain it. Longer term retirees and UFT paraprofessionals may not be able to afford that option. DC37 workers? Forget it.

Marianne Pizzitola, who’s saved Medicare for the past four years, is regularly vilified by the anti-union, anti-worker UFT leadership. They’re mad because she does their job. I’m very grateful to her. I believe she will be up on YouTube and Facebook later today discussing it.

I will have more detail as it comes in. Shame on Mulgrew for agreeing to this, and shame on us for allowing him another term.