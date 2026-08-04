Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn Tepper's avatar
Glenn Tepper
2h

Once again, Arthur, you've gotten to the crux of the matter. HOWEVER ( ! ! ! ), nothing can top the tremendous opening graphic. Well done!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
peter cherr's avatar
peter cherr
6h

every time I ever contacted the uft legal plan firm they were completely useless. mostly just a money grab bait and switch. multiple times contacted them about doing wills. free if basic. but wouldn't define basic. suggested a few things I wanted and they told me until I signed up and committed to them they couldn't tell me if there would be any extra charges. when I asked what those extra charges might be and what the will might cost with them they told me only after doing the will could they tell me what it would cost. this happened four different times, exactly the same interaction over a number of years. figuring I just got uninformed people each time, I tried those multiple times because I couldn't believe their approach could be real as no traditional law firm ever functioned this way in discussing wills with me. I also contacted them a number of times over the years to ask the kind of legal questions we uft members have been told they could help us with and got the same response as the para you mentioned who called, "that's not something we do."

Reply
Share
3 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arthur Goldstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture