That’s my buddy Toby, and he’s angry today. Usually I walk with him multiple times daily, but today I sent him out in the backyard all by himself. He knows a snow job when he sees one. Sure, he got to do what he needed to do, but this is not how he wants to do it. He’ll protest, and I’ll fold just as soon as I can. It may take longer than usual.

That snow outside has us borderline paralyzed, and we know the feeling. Retirees have been weathering an ongoing storm for years now. It’s shown few signs of stopping. Some people, people with vested interests and multiple pensions, people who make double what working teachers do, will claim the storm has passed, and that we no longer have to worry about our health benefits. That’s never been true. It grows more untrue by the minute.

Much though our well-paid adversaries maintain otherwise, we are not snowflakes. We are not “kvetching.” We are activists battling to maintain and improve our lives. We are, essentially, what union is supposed to be.

We may be old, but we’re not tired, and we’re not giving up.

Unity likes to use the word, “misinformation” to describe anything remotely critical of their self-serving patronage cult. Though they claim to oppose Trump, their tactics are virtually identical. Sure, Trump’s people might refer to contradictory info as “woke,” or “fake news” when reality becomes inconvenient, but it’s all the same in the end. Misinformation, disinformation, fake news—call our voices what you wish, but you we will not be silenced.

I recently read a blog piece that seems to be spreading like wildfire. It claims that Mamdani is going after our pensions. I’ve also seen tweets from a prominent reformy asshole claiming the same. Our pensions are, in fact, protected by the NY State Constitution. Mamdani’s not the one going after our pensions right now (and I’ll come back to that).

What Mamdani is doing, or at least threatening to do, is borrow from the Retiree Health Benefits Trust to balance the city budget. He could be posturing, trying to get something else, or he could be deadly serious.

Either way, this is not a good thing, and carries no stamp of approval from me. We’ve already watched as the Municipal Labor Committee pissed away our Stabilization Fund in order to finance contracts for in-service members. They wanted retirees to pay for their spending spree via an inferior Medicare Advantage plan.

Can we trust this mayor, this city, to restore funds eventually? In view of whatever this is, Unity’s assurances that this is the guy who will protect our health care ring particularly hollow. How will they restore what he borrows, if at all? Will Mamdani and Unity say, gee, sorry, but it’s an emergency, and no more Medicare for you?

What we need is a regulation to preclude that—exactly as 1096 would do.

Unity claims to trust Mamdani absolutely, and demands we do so as well. They say our health benefits are absolutely safe as long as Mamdani is mayor. There have always been issues with that. Mamdani has never supported 1096. As an assemblyperson, he didn’t support the equivalent state bill either. Why not? You’d have to ask him. Regardless, without such a bill, we’re subject to the tender mercies of the city or state.

Mulgrew claims to be our savior and protector. He’ll never allow us to be placed in Medicare Advantage. Yet we know he can change his mind. Just a few years back, before being humiliated in court and at the polls, he portrayed Advantage opponents as delusional and dishonest.

So who is, in fact, going after our pensions? I’d argue it’s our well-compensated union bosses. They unilaterally double the cost of SHIP and ridicule those of us who complain. They lecture us on how we have the best Welfare Fund in the Galaxy, yet unlike sanitation, police, FDNY and DC37, they make us buy our own prescription insurance. They raise the price by 50% over two years while not raising our pensions at all.

These same people went to the City Council and asked that we all pay 200 bucks a month, each, to start, if we wanted to retain Medicare. That would be $4800 a year per couple. Those who could not afford that, many city retirees, could go to Medicare Advantage. Even as Mulgrew professed it better than real Medicare, several Unity hacks begged the city for the right to buy in, claiming it wasn’t good enough for them.

We can’t let Mulgrew and Unity pull yet another snow job on us.

We must stand together, not only for ourselves, but for those who follow in our footsteps. They can send out their army of hacks to vilify Marianne, to vilify me, you, or our friends, but we’re not giving up.

Our movement is determined to fix retiree benefits. Please support us by signing our petition. Nice as it is that Unity pays lip service to getting us a real cost of living adjustment, let’s get them, just for a start, to cover our prescriptions just as other city unions do for their retirees.