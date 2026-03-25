Union Matters

Union Matters

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peter cherr's avatar
peter cherr
1d

don't forget it was more than the $20,000 less in salary than long island teachers we gave up because we were promised our healthcare in retirement, the traditional medicare, the medigap with no copays. we also for many years of our careers got 0% pay raises in our contracts which were sold to us as something we needed to do because of the health insurance we would get at retirement and when we were medicare eligible. and don't forget the $40 million dollars we lended the city by deferring pay for years to help bail out the city's education budget, which again was presented to us to do in part because of that promised healthcare....and don't forget that bloomberg refused to pay us back and we had to sue the city to get repaid...even though our union leadership assured us we automatically would get our money back when time came...so, it's gone on a looong time that our union leadership has sold us out....

thanks to all who went to albany

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7 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Capt. Wayneo's avatar
Capt. Wayneo
21h

The pay difference was even larger for us in law enforcement between the city and surrounding counties. Ridiculously so. Nevermind the obvious difference in intensity and frequency of work

required compared to the 'burbs. But as you correctly pointed out we met the challenge to secure good pensions and benefits. I commend and appreciate those pounding the bricks to keep that dream alive and condemn those who've turned their backs on us.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
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