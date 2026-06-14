Union Matters

Union Matters

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Rick Solomon's avatar
Rick Solomon
10h

If there’s a way to screw elderly retirees, then mully and his crew of thieves and liars are searching high and low for it. Mostly low.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
11h

Thank you, Arthur, for doing a deep dive on this. Just another way of seeming to help us but actually screwing us. We look forward to your updates.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
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