I don’t read the AI-generated Unity blogs anymore. I used to, at first, but then I realized they may be influencing my writing. I noticed myself responding to some of them, perhaps unconsciously. Nonetheless, there it was. A problem with this is that their efforts are, really, to discredit me, and they don’t care what they have their AI bot say or how they do it. It’s almost all nonsense.

Recently, I got a comment from a real live Unity guy, saying Arthur thinks this, and Arthur thinks that. Now here’s the thing—I already know what I think, and as you’re reading this, so do you. I don’t need anyone else twisting my words as though they could read my mind. That tactic is what you call a straw man fallacy. That is to say, people doesn’t wish to respond to your actual argument, so they contend you’re saying something else altogether—something easier to criticize.

In my last column, I wrote that Unity leaders exhibited juvenile behavior, and that they practiced and celebrated ageism. Someone sent me an anonymous, AI-generated Unity column that attacked me for being unrealistic. However, said column did not address their atrocious behavior, nor did it effectively refute the fact we’d been lied to.

Later, someone forwarded me some of this “writer’s” misogynistic, juvenile comments toward women, ones not generated by AI. I guess if I practiced that sort of thing, I could accept Unity’s ageism and hubris as readily as he could. I could see how he fit right into the cult.

Here’s a real concern, if you work for Fun City. Once you retire, UFT members are required to pay a premium for prescription drugs. It’s pretty gosh darn inconvenient at the very moment you’re settling down to no more raises. There is a COLA plan, but it’s negligible at best.

Over two years, my prescription premium has gone up by exactly 50%. That is way, way above inflation. And here’s the thing—if other unions can afford to have their Welfare Funds cover this for retired members, why can’t ours? Mulgrew loves to get up there on his pedestal and claim we have the Best Welfare Fund in the Galaxy.

How can that be true if DC37 retirees don’t pay prescription premiums? How can that be true if firefighters, police, and sanitation worker don’t pay them either? I don’t know about you, but I’d swap my welfare fund for one of theirs in a New York minute. If the UFT Welfare Fund can’t do what these other funds do, it is most definitely NOT the best.

We’ve had a few hiccups with our online petition, but if you’ve had issues, they should now be resolved. Please sign now .

With the supposed Best Welfare Fund, it’s not acceptable that we should receive distinctly inferior coverage, paying thousands out of pocket for what our sister unions receive free. Unity thinks we don’t know that other unions get this coverage for no charge.

This is their MO. They take us for gullible galoots. They’re perfectly comfortable selling a health plan and not allowing us to read it. They have no issue pointing at those of us who question this dubious practice and accusing us of “misinformation.” They leave a redacted version of the plan for select UFT Big Shots to examine only after they voted on it.

Then, they muster the audacity to say that anyone who comments on such practices is not to be trusted. You must trust them and only them. Hey, if that’s not cult behavior, I don’t know what is.

We’re lucky it was Moses, and not Mulgrew, who carried the Ten Commandments down from Mt. Sinai. Had it been Mulgrew, he wouldn’t have allowed us to read them. He’d claim they stated, “Thou shalt not question Mulgrew.” “Anyone who questions Mulgrew is an enemy of the union, a purveyor of conspiracy theories, and a purveyor of misinformation.”

Unity adores that word. It’s a big bucket into which they can dump anyone and anything that questions their cult. Somtimes I wish I could just make stuff up. But if I were to make up something outrageous, like “our union allowed us to vote on a health care plan we were prohibited from reading,” no one would believe it.

Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because Fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; Truth isn’t. ~Mark Twain

This is what we get when we empower a cult. I’d like to give them all the blame, but it’s not quite accurate. For example, I ran on a ticket that promised to battle for our health care. How was I to know that not everyone on the ticket believed in doing so?

For my money, the single most influential person in Retiree Advocate is Jonathan Halabi. While in a meeting designed to persuade people to pay money to join Retiree Advocate, Halabi announced that he did not favor Intro 1096, which would not only have precluded the likes of Michael Mulgrew from once again trying to dump retirees into an inferior Medicare Advantage plan, but also eliminate the co-pays Unity imposed on us.

This explained a lot. For example, shortly after I introduced a resolution to support 1096, and it passed overwhelmingly, the RTC Executive Board rejected my proposal we start a petition to support it. Rather than deal with either trying to pay or find a service to help us, they voted to table it.

I was quite surprised. In any case, last week, when some friends and I decided to start demanding that UFT stop charging retirees for services other unions provided free of charge, we decided not to run it but the RTC board.

Right after we were elected, our first order of business was taking over the UFT Retiree Facebook page. It had over six thousand members. But rather than do so, Halabi let Unity keep it, and started a new one. He became the moderator. He was quite angry when I told him what a terrible decision that was, but the fact is after a year and a half he’s. got fewer than half the members with which he ought to have begun.

And there are rules over in that group. One is you can’t post links to actual things you write. As writing is kind of my thing, I don’t spend much time there. However, I did link to our petition. I see petitions there. There’s one from the AFT saying keep ICE out of schools. I signed and shared that one well before Jonathan posted it.

But look what happened when I posted our petition there:

It’s been sitting there, n limbo, for over a week. Now I know Unity would not approve of this. After all, Unity has gala luncheons to pay for. There are a whole lot of things on which Unity spends money. They need to pay lawyers to threaten people like me with civil and criminal penalties. Also, they need to pay lawyers to threaten ABC for calling ourselves union members.

Meanwhile, they’re sitting pretty on over a billion dollars in the welfare fund. Do they want to spend it on retirees? Of course not. Unity is blatantly ageist, and has yet to even issue a denial. Why shouldn’t they perpetuate the ageist policy of providing prescription insurance to all members but retirees (who likely need them most)?

I know Halabi opposes legislation to protect our health care and eliminate our co-pays. Not being psychic, I can’t say whether or not he supports our paying premiums that have risen by a factor of 50% in the last two years. I can certainly say, though, that as moderator of the official UFT Retiree Facebook page, he’s decided not to post our petition for over a week.

Now it could simply be that our Unity overlords disapprove. If that’s the case, Halabi should just say so. Still, I’d wager the overwhelming majority of UFT retirees would be glad of the support most city retirees enjoy. If Unity opposes it, they should simply say so. They should explain why our Welfare Fund, the very best according to them, can’t do what others do.

A core value of those of us who supported RA against Unity is protecting our health care. We have little need of officers who oppose legislation that does just that. It behooves us to oppose those who’d keep us from standing up for our rights.

Sadly, I’m not talking about the city, our actual adversary in negotiations. I’m talking about Michael Mulgrew and Unity, who make dumber than dirt sellout deals as a matter of course. It behooves us to not only oppose their machinations, but also to teach our in-service colleagues to question them as well.

After all, we’re a union of educators. That’s what we do best.