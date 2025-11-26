I can’t speak for you, but I’m thankful to have stumbled onto this job as a teacher. That’s true, for me at least, in a literal sense. I was an English major in college. I managed to pay my way through by playing weekends in a little band. My only ambition was to keep playing music.

However, living like a college student sort of lost its appeal for me when I was approaching thirty. I had a great gig in Switzerland for a few months, but when I got back I had no work, very little money, no place to live, and the only thing I had going for me was this ugly brown, boat-sized Mercury with AC that never worked.

Even that, though, was of little consequence as my driver’s license was about to expire. So I took the subway to Jamaica, waited on line forever, and renewed it. On the way back, I noticed an ad in the subway car. If you have a college degree, it said, we need you to teach New York City’s children. That will get me out of my mom’s spare room, I thought, and went for an interview.

They tested me to see if I could write coherently in English, and I passed. They sent me to Lehman High School. My AP, a woman in her forties I’d say, told me how cute I was, along with stories about making meatballs with her parents, and how she now lived with a former student (!) who only owned one t-shirt. It was a pretty demoralizing experience, except they eventually made me teach one class of ESL.

After running through that job and a few others at Kennedy HS, I found one in Newtown High School teaching ESL full time. I loved it. When they finally assigned me to teach English at Springfield High School, I turned down the appointment, joined the worst Irish wedding band in the world, and started an MA program in Applied Linguistics—essentially learning how to teach ESL.

I’ve been very lucky. I’ve met and worked with people from all over the world. I’ve had students who told me stories I’d never have heard otherwise. I learned a lot about cultures other than our own. I also learned I had a knack for connecting with beginners. I was lucky in that because most of my colleagues have preferred to teach higher levels. I almost always got the courses I requested.

I’m also thankful because, when I started, almost all of my students spoke Spanish. This made me want to learn it. How could I tell kids they could learn another language if I hadn’t done so myself?

To get my ESL license, I needed 12 language credits. I had four in German and 8 in Spanish. This was acceptable to NY State, but ironic. I knew people who were fully fluent in Spanish who didn’t qualify for the license because they didn’t have the credits.

I decided I’d become fluent in Spanish too, took more courses, and spent a few summers in Mexico studying. I also picked up enough credits to get certified as a Spanish teacher. This worked out for me in other ways, as I eventually met and married a woman from Colombia. We have a daughter, and of course I’m grateful for both of them. I’m even grateful for our dogs, one of whom was born in Puerto Rico. (He, therefore, says “guau guau” instead of “bow-wow.”)

While anyone reading this knows I do my fair share of complaining, I’m very grateful to have found this career, even by accident. Maybe that made it better. For my money, teaching is the best job there is. It’s been rewarding in ways I’d never have imagined. I’m gonna brag a little here, and share something that popped up in my DOE email. Name withheld, but here’s the letter:

Hi Mr.Goldstein

I hope this email finds you well. My name is ———-, your first Turkish student. I don’t know if you still remember me but I wanted to reach out and let you know how much of an impact you had on my life.

My first day in your class, I didn’t know anything. I barely knew any English. I even remember struggling to ask if I could go to the bathroom. I was so scared of everything new, but you always made it easy and fun for me.

Today, I am junior at Stony Brook University, studying Electrical Engineering and also working part time as project manager. Today I had a conversation about how I learned English and how this quickly I was able to adapt and first person coming to my mind was you.

I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you. I truly appreciate everything you taught me, and I’ll always remember your kindness. You’ll always be my favorite teacher.



Warm regards, ——————-

I’m proud to be remembered like that. I’m proud to have helped newcomers to the best of my ability. Also, I’m really glad I ended up teaching ESL instead of English. I love literature, but I’ve always felt that teaching English to non-English speakers was more important than discussing To Kill a Mockingbird with a bunch of American kids, no matter how much they may have liked it (or not).

As a retiree, I’d just like to add that I’m very thankful for a defined pension. Most Americans no longer have any such thing, and we should work to remedy that. Even as we battle union bosses to retain Medicare, we’re luckier than a whole lot of others. I choose to work a few days a week, as I like having a hand in things, but I can’t tell you how grateful I am to not have to.

I’m thankful for Marianne Pizzitola and NYC Retirees for protecting Medicare for us. I’m thankful they kicked the asses of our jaded, cynical union bosses in court. I’m thankful they embarrassed Eric Frigging Adams enough that he didn’t carry through his evil plan of dumping us into it. I’m thankful for the battle to pass Intro 1096, which will take our health care out of Mulgrew’s grubby little paws.

As a retiree, I’m grateful that I have enough things I love doing so as not to sit around and die of boredom. I’d suggest that, before you retire, you need to have a plan for alternate activity. Sitting around watching Netflix is great. I love it, but I wouldn’t want to make a career out of it. I’ve seen too many retirees simply fade out. Don’t be one of them.

We need to fix Tier 6, but even if you’re stuck in it you’re luckier than most Americans. Of course, I’m crazy enough to have worked 39 years, past my 65th birthday, but that’s because I wanted to. I won’t pretend I’m not crazy. I hope you don’t do it because you have to.

Let’s work together to improve things not only for ourselves, but also for those who follow in our footsteps—our children, our students, our fellow New Yorkers and fellow Americans.

What are you grateful for? The comments are now open.