The picture you paint is a bad one, but I think it is accurate. It has been said that a bad leader is one who does not really care about the people he leads or represents, only himself or herself. Unfortunately, the RTC leadership seems to be a collection of self-seeking flatterers who are selling out retirees. Since guilty people can lash out blaming their painful shame on those who dare to criticize them it takes courage to criticize them. Thank you for having that courage!

Absolute power corrupts absolutely as the saying goes. It has taken an entire ear to replace an open seat. Another was replaced and no one had a clue that was done until her name appeared. The 300 delegates are not asked their opinions or thoughts. And now I hear there are openings and no one filling them as leadership was afraid of too many folks applying! I also know that there are folks who don’t get the outreach for RTC and DA meetings. Perhaps many don’t attend because they are unaware or just plain gave up. Not good for our retiree voice.

Arthur, hang in there. We need your voice and your criticism. We told Norm 5he same thing.

The RTC leadership is not grateful to Marianne. Many of our delegates joined the election because of her outreach and endorsement.

