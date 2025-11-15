There are almost two years between now and the next RTC election. Will any opposition be able to hold the line against Unity? That depends on several factors.

We need a united opposition, for one. Our fractured RTC managed to lose to Unity, albeit by a small margin, in the officer election. ABC got 3 RTC votes for every one ARISE/ RA got. Now you’d think that would have RA worried. As far as I can tell, though, they aren’t concerned at all.

It’s curious, to me at least. The only reason I ever bother to run for election is to win. I really focus on that. I don’t really wish to make a moral argument that I managed to get 40% of the vote while we only got 30% last time. That might make some people feel good, but not me. I want to win.

The last time RTC ran, I had a conversation with my friend Daniel Alicea. He said something like, “If we get 40%, that will be a good showing.” I said no, Daniel, if we get 40%, we lose. And we need to win this frigging thing. Shortly thereafter, we did precisely that.

I was pretty excited. I wrote about this as a sea change of monumental proportions. I saw retirees as leading the way in the United Federation of Teachers. Since then, though, Retiree Advocate has managed to disappoint me over and over. They placed their own political priorities over those we were elected for. Their pride and joy is their group that marches for every union except ours, the one that holds Zoom meetings while the rest of us are out battling to pass 1096.

We were elected because Unity deceived us. They treated us as rubes, and tried to sell a Medicare Advantage plan as better than real Medicare. Even as they did this, they went to the city council and begged for the option to pay 200 bucks a month to retain the health care we’d been promised for free all our careers. The MA plan wasn’t good enough for people with cancer.

Hey, I’ve had cancer. And while I hope you don’t, you can get it too. If the plan wasn’t good enough for people with cancer, it wasn’t good enough for anyone. It wasn’t good enough for UFT paras who couldn’t afford the 200 a month (or 400 if they had spouses to cover). And it was awful that they were good with pricing out a whole lot of city workers while privileged Unity retirees could afford better health care.

These people lied to us, repeatedly. They spoke to us as though we were fools. So when they came to us with a new plan, one we were not allowed to see, I was unable to trust them. Oddly, Retiree Advocate members, the elite eleven, had no problem with it. Five of them were on the UFT health committee, and .the four who showed up to vote all voted yes.

Our chapter leader, Bennett Fischer, was otherwise occupied for that vote. However, he not only stood up in the DA to support it, but also wrote a piece in NY Teacher supporting it. Like his speech at the DA, it basically says, “I have reservations about this plan, but…”

I always remember a Shakespeare teacher I had in college who told us, “Whenever someone says but, you may disregard whatever precedes it.” Bennett, like his RA buddies, supported the plan. Never mind that days later, retirees started getting letters that this med wouldn’t be covered, and that med wouldn’t be covered. I got one.

Does Bennett support us losing our meds? From his writing, you might conclude so. This is why you don’t support a plan you can’t see. This is why you don’t buy a used car without bringing it to a mechanic. This is why you read a frigging contract before you sign it, or better yet hire an expert to do so.

If this plan was so great, why did they hide it from us?

How could Retiree Advocate, after being elected to protect our health care, vote for a plan they’d never seen? How can we trust Unity, after they’ve lied to us over and over? Had RA acquired Stockholm Syndrome from all that time hanging around 52 Broadway and feeling important?

That’s hard to say. I reached out to RA after the election, trying to build a bridge. They’ve yet to respond. Why would they set themselves up for certain loss in the next election?

The only reasonable conjecture I can come up with is they want to run with Unity. It would be a very smart move for Unity, actually. I personally doubt Mulgrew would go for it, but he could very well be gone by then.

There’s precedent, of course. New Action, from which sprang Retiree Advocate, worked with Unity for years. They say it was because Bloomberg was such a danger to education, but the fact was a whole bunch of them scored cool union gigs. I hear one of them even got an office.

Oddly, when the jobs disappeared, they finally stopped running with Unity and decided to join the rest of opposition. I was pretty happy. For the first time, it appeared opposition could win, well, something at least. I was elected to the Executive Board.

I’d argue Trump is more of a danger to education than Bloomberg ever was, so they could use that rationale. I’d also argue, though, that Unity has betrayed us over and over, and with friends like that, who needs enemies? We were elected to stand up to Unity. RA has failed at this, again and again.

I get email. I’ve been criticized for saying that RA is driving us off a cliff. But as far as I can tell, all they care about is what their small circle wants. Representing members is not a high priority, though it should be our prime directive.

I will continue to offer them opportunities to work with us and reunite the opposition. However, it appears to me they think they know everything. They are perfectly content to do what they’re doing. They may or may not realize they’re driving off a cliff, but as long as they have fun while they do it, that appears to be all they care about.

In the great Beatles song, The Fool on the Hill seemed to hold some secret or wisdom. Search though I may, I detect no such thing in Retiree Advocate.