Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mea's avatar
mea
5h

I have been reading your posts and emailed you a few times about RA & ABC. I agree with everything stated in this article and I am disappointed at this point that RTC / RA is NOT addressing what brought us together. :( You go Arthur!!!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Rick Solomon's avatar
Rick Solomon
4h

Support the 1096! Your retirement depends on it!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arthur Goldstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture