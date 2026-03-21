Can we fix it? We can certainly try.

In my next column, I’ll report on our Tuesday trip to Albany. We’ll be lobbying for a bill that will not only preserve our Medicare benefits, but also eliminate the co-pays that Michael Mulgrew and his BFFs in the Municipal Labor Committee imposed on us. Someone has to do the work. We have to help ourselves wherever we can.

You’d think that Retiree Advocate (RA) would support this.

I’ve seen no evidence they do, though. When I brought it up, RA’s Bennett Fischer refused to even consider moving the RTC meeting to accommodate members who wanted to support this action. That’s sorely disappointing.

82% of us just voted to support this very thing.

I’ve gotten a few disparaging comments about why we can’t simply get the band together and run as a single slate in 2027. Truth be told, I’d like very much to do that. That said, I’m not a master of time and space. I can’t bend the will of everyone, or really anyone, with a click of my finger.

I saw, immediately after the UFT officer election, that we’d have been better off as a single slate. That’s why, the following day, I reached out and sought to talk with several of our RA friends who’d joined ARISE. They showed no interest at all.

Nor have they showed enthusiasm for supporting our resolution to fight for 1096. Right after we passed it, I brought a petition idea to RTC Executive Board. The RA-dominated board decided to a. table my idea, and b. do nothing whatsoever, despite a just-passed resolution that committed us to take action.

When I suggested we file an amicus brief with NYC Retirees on Bentkowski, which had the potential to dump us all into Medicare Advantage (MA), RA’s Jonathan Halabi immediately shouted no. Jonathan and friends then made the outlandish suggestion we bring this idea to the UFT Executive Board, which would have certainly rejected it. Not only that, but what they ended up doing was nothing whatsoever. They didn’t bring it anywhere.

At some point, I wrote a letter directed to the City Council in favor of 1096. I stated we needed protection from both the city and our own union leaders. RA was offended by my statement we needed protection from our union leaders, and struck that statement. This notwithstanding, it was Michael Mulgrew and Unity who initiated the whole MA process.

We’ve had several elections to replace RTC Executive Board members. In the last election, ABC got three votes from retirees for every one RA got. Despite that, RA votes as a bloc, having hand-selected the board, and most of them don’t wish to allow ABC sympathizers any more voice than we’ve had before.

That, of course, doesn’t even consider the fact that the eleven unelected RA members denied all the rest of us voices for years. 300 folks ran, myself included, only to discover we were not actually part of the caucus we’d worked for. Now RA wants to change that. You can pay 50 bucks, swear not to oppose RA, and buy yourself a vote.

Magnanimous though that may seem, it’s too little, too late. We were elected to fight the good fight. We were elected to stand up to Unity.

My friends and I are not waiting for permission to stand up.

I was elected Vice Chair of the RTC, whatever that means. It carries no job and no pre-determined responsibility. I thought I’d be writing for RTC, or editing a newsletter, but when I sent a piece to Bennett it sat collecting dust. As time passed, it needed an update. I re-submitted it, and more nothing continued to happen. (I don’t mind writing, but wasting my time is something else altogether.)

Almost immediately after the election, we were called into UFT. The first order of business was the UFT Retiree Facebook page. I was not asked into the negotiating team. What they did was give up the page and start a new one. I said that was an egregious error, as we’d started out having lost 6,000 followers. RA folks told me a. this was not the place to take a stand, and b. we’d quickly regain all those followers back.

Reflecting on that, I see that a. RA has failed to take substantive stands, particularly on our key issues and b. After two years, they’ve got fewer than half the followers they ought to have started with. More people subscribe to this Substack than that board.

I’m on that board, though I rarely post. I use social media largely to promote this page. I was told, right from the start, that Substacks would not be eligible for posting. They’re “blogs,” evidently, and for some reason, actual writing by actual members doesn’t pass muster on the official page. Unless, of course, you’re an RA member:

Louise Michael (or Sheila, as most of us know her) is an RA member. So her posts are fine. Some RTC members, evidently, are more equal than others.

Meanwhile, the last time I posted something on that board was on January 12th. I posted a link to our petition, asking that UFT Welfare Fund pay for our prescription insurance. It’s got over 6,000 signatures, and we haven’t yet brought it into school buildings.

It’s an important issue that we pay premiums, even as Unity boasts we do not.

Note that DC37, FDNY and NYPD Welfare Funds find ways to cover retiree prescription premiums. Mulgrew boasts we have the best Welfare Fund in the galaxy, and that UFT treats retirees better than other unions do. Why, then, are we saddled with thousands of dollars in premiums?

RA’s Jonathan Halabi runs the UFT Facebook page. Since January 12th, he’s seen fit neither to reject nor publish our petition, leaving it in moderation. Unity’s Leo Casey told me that running a page was a tough job. Maybe it is. I’ve done some tough jobs. Being chapter leader of a large school was pretty demanding. Having this column to write on a regular basis is no walk in the park either.

Here’s the thing about tough jobs—if you choose to take one on, you have to do it. Moderating a page means you either publish things or you don’t. There aren’t other options. What does it say that an RA’s Halabi, who opposes 1096, won’t publish a petition designed to ease our lives? Does he think we deserve to pay more than other retired municipal workers? Does RA?

Alas, I can’t read minds. I can only observe what people do.

On that basis, I cannot support RA unconditionally. I’m here every day. RA members have my contact info. If they want to reach out, I’m here. If they don’t, they don’t.

Here’s what I know—RA has failed to stand up for those of us who elected them. This cannot continue. That’s why, even now, we’re organizing to give members an alternative. We can’t wait for RA to wake up one day and realize that they were not, in fact, elected simply to protest at Starbucks.

Retirees want leaders who will fight for our priorities. In the next RTC election, one way or another, we will have the choice of voting for leaders who will do just that.