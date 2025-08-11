I hear from a lot of UFT members that all supervisors are terrible. Certainly many are. If you have the misfortune of working your entire career for one, I can understand how you’d conclude all are. As chapter leader, it was easy to identify bad supervisors. I’d know because I’d get complaints about them every single day, from multiple victims. I even wrote a series about one of them.

There are good supervisors, though. I’ve been lucky enough to work for one for a long time. Today, I’ll endeavor to illustrate both good and bad.

I began teaching in 1984, at Lehman High School, with no experience or training whatsoever. My first supervisor sat me down, told me how cute I was, discussed a student with whom she was living (!), and told me a long story about making meatballs with her parents. I had four preps, no idea what I was doing, and absolutely no personal interest in this woman. Pretty soon she was refusing to provide books for my students. I found myself making deals with a kid named Frankie to overlook his behavior if he’d steal them from the bookroom.

As a temporary teacher, they didn’t renew my appointment. I ended up at John F. Kennedy HS. Assigned as an English teacher, they put me in the music department. My supervisor said, “Stay away from the young girls, and fake it till you make it.” It was the first and only teaching advice I’d ever gotten. I followed his instructions. (Not everyone did, but that’s another story.) On my second semester there, they transferred me to a department whose name I no longer recall.

The new department used to be English, but now was called Communications, or something, offering only remedial English courses. Evidently, few people managed to get along with my new supervisor, and that necessitated this change. He wore a three-piece tweed suit September to June, no matter how hot the weather. However, he wasn’t all bad. One day, he came to observe me and my guest speaker failed to show. I had an emergency lesson that entailed using dictionaries I’d stowed in my desk, but when I looked, they were gone. I explained. He laughed, something no one had ever seen him do before, and came back some other day.

When I lost that, job, being “excessed,” I found others in Queens, where I was then living. I was at John Adams for a number of years. I left Adams because my supervisor gave me an ultimatum—teach all beginning native Spanish classes or I’ll put you on a late schedule. I’d just bought a house. This would’ve cost me my second job at Queens College (and quite possibly my mortgage).

The supervisor wanted me to teach Spanish because the current teacher regularly tossed kids out of class and sent them to her office. I never threw kids out of class. I was, in fact, being punished for my classroom management skills. Still, I loved teaching ESL. While I was, by then, state-certified in Spanish, my Spanish is nowhere near as precise as my English. It’s certainly not as good as that of the native speakers I’d be presuming to teach.

At that time there was something called the UFT Transfer Plan. If you had a certain number of years in the system, you could apply for openings at other schools. You didn’t need approval from the school you were entering. I applied for Francis Lewis, which at that time had no late schedule. My then-principal signed my form and said, “You’ll never get into Lewis.”

In September, friends told me, my supervisor and principal at Adams were walking around asking, “Where’s Mr. Goldstein?” A few months later, my ex-supervisor showed up in Lewis for a meeting. She approached me and asked why I hadn’t come to say goodbye. Actually, I thought I’d done her a service. I’d had very specific things I could’ve said to her, and “goodbye” was not among them. I shook my head and walked away.

I was luckier at Lewis, even though my first semester there I had class sizes up above 50. I had three supervisors I recall, and two were very good. I’m going to focus on my last. I won’t mention her name as she’d be embarrassed. I will tell you, though, that I’ve actually seen her teach, and she’s very good at it.

If you’ve been following me since I wrote NYC Educator, you know that I spent many years teaching in the miserable trailers. You never knew what you were going to find out there. Maybe there’d be a sheet of ice on the floor. Maybe the AC or heat didn’t work. Maybe the wooden stairs outside had collapsed. Maybe the floor rotted away, leaving a hole to fall into (and a potential Stephen King story). Maybe there was a mold infestation. Every day was a new surprise.

The first time I got a Danielson observation was in a trailer. It happened to come around the first time I’d used Skedula, an online grading system. I don’t remember what I was teaching. I do recall a young woman from Peru who stood up, apropos of nothing, and loudly demanded, “Why did I only get an 80 in participation?”

I was amazed that anyone actually looked at or cared about my work, and it was like a lightbulb went off in my head. I suddenly saw great value in online grading. I’m pretty sure I raised the girl’s grade. I do recall, though, that my supervisor, like me, saw the value of that moment. Although it was a distraction, it was important. Another Assistant Principal might have criticized me, or the student.

Once, I said to my AP , “I’m gonna be in the trailers until I either retire or die.” Her response, the following September, was to place me in the best room in the building. It was a shock to the system. Suddenly I was in this room with enough functional computers that, any day I felt like, I could have all the students use them at once.

Not only that, but there was a display of sorts. I could produce things on my own computer and project them on a screen. No longer did students have to laugh out loud at my awful handwriting. Instead of having to try to draw a lobster when it came up in vocabulary, I could pull up a photo from Google. In fact, I could create Keynote presentations that introduced each vocabulary word with photos, cartoons, videos, definitions, or any combination of the above.

By then I was chapter leader. Team teaching had become a thing. Special education teachers were paired with gen ed teachers so as to facilitate inclusion while meeting special needs. They called it ICT—integrated co-teaching. The DOE sent out some thing with proposed models to accomplish this, and we all sat in meetings while various DOE geniuses pontificated about it.

Methodology, though, did not remotely turn out to be the issue. Administration would say, “You and you work together,” with no regard for whether or not these teachers might get along. I’d get pulled into meeting after meeting to hear about conflicts. Sometimes the principal would say you do this, you do that, and the unhappy teachers would do their best, hoping to avoid disciplinary letters or worse.

One case, though, was very tough. There were two teachers who simply could not abide one another. In meeting after meeting, nothing helped. Finally the principal decided that these teachers would split the class in half, teach in opposite corners of the classroom, and stop communicating with one another. Each teacher was asked to choose a rep to negotiate the division of the classes.

One teacher chose me, and another chose my friend Melanie, a special ed. teacher. We sat in the principal’s office and made a bunch of cards. We tried to pick which students we’d want based on what records were available to us. We flipped a coin to decide who’d get first pick, and took turns selecting them.

After spending many months, weeks, days, and hours dealing with this and other nonsense, I went to my AP. I said, “I don’t ever want to have a co-teacher.” Perhaps I should’ve known better. My supervisor had already established a pattern of proving me wrong whenever she got half a chance.

The following year, I was assigned to co-teach with a young woman from Taiwan. As it happened, she was someone I’d gotten to know pretty well, and got along with. Also, she was fluent in Chinese. This was very useful.

When I was at Adams, most of my students spoke Spanish, and I made it a point to become fluent. At Lewis, Chinese was dominant, and I hadn’t felt the need to learn yet another language. Between my co-teacher and me, though, we were great at directly contacting parents, and had almost everyone covered.

Also, this young woman, unlike me, was very aware of Danielson. She would modify ideas so they suited Whatever The Hell It Is that Danielson wanted. I’d never have bothered with that. Furthermore, one day when I had sciatica so bad I could barely walk, she forced me to visit an acupuncturist, who fixed me in one session.

We did, of course, have conflicts. I would get ideas and just want to try them. She would say, “Let’s think about it.” I would counter that we had no time to think about it. We’d have to just do it, and if it didn’t work, then we wouldn’t do it again. This was a constant struggle with us. I was always busy being chapter leader. She was busy revising things in more detail than I would have. Still, we were always respectful with one another.

It was a great partnership, and I was sorely disappointed when it ended after one school year. The issue is that I’m certified in both English and ESL. Therefore, according to state regs, I don’t require a co-teacher, ever. Economics suggested I had to be in the classroom by myself.

We learn from experience, though. At least I do. My AP facilitated experiences for me to teach me things. This required imagination and vision that not everyone has. This required leadership. This required motivation beyond taking the job to “escape the classroom.”

There are certainly supervisors like that. If you’re working in Fun City or elsewhere right now, I hope you’re lucky enough to have one! However, if you have horror stories, I understand that too. The comments are open.