Great article. I have heard their tired argument for nearly half a century. I deserve to retire with dignity after 36 years, plus hours of per-session blood money earned over all those years. When it was COVID, I even received unemployment insurance in retirement because of all my per-session and per diem work as a substitute. People said I was stealing, but I earned it according to the rules. If these people want what I got so badly, no one ever stopped them from becoming teachers.

Arthur this is E.X.C.E.L.L.E.N.T.

Because I'm inspired by it, I'm compelled to say we should also keep diligent against the many ways progressives (by name alone) are subtly using similar rationale.

Take newly elected D13 City Councilmember Shirley Aldebol (fmr Exec VP of of Local 32BJ SEIU). Why mention her to your readers? Because Council Speaker Menin just appointed her as Chair of the Civil Service and Labor Committee. When City Councilmember Christopher Marte re-introduces our protective health retiree bill (formerly known as 1096), this will be the Committee he submits it to. Meanwhile Chair Aldebol has already shown the shocking rationale that 'we can't advocate for such a municipal retiree bill when so many citizens don't enjoy such benefits'.

Imagine -- she was a high positioned labor leader -- supposedly a unionist! and she's okay with not protecting a vulnerable population that's trying to save the life-line they've earned and need. More discussions with Aldebol will take place. Hopefully she'll read this article and gain a healthier change of mind.

The truth is we can and should never be persuaded to diminish the hard fought necessities people have earned and deserve.

It's about time the awful, manipulative rationale now being blatantly pushed by the NY Post gets shattered. THANKS SO MUCH ARTHUR!!

