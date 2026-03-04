We’ve got a problem here in these United States. While there are plenty you can read about in the NY Times and elsewhere, this one doesn’t get remotely the coverage it deserves. The problem is we’re moving backward, and we’ve become so thoroughly inured to it, we barely notice it anymore.

Turn on the news and you see these bad people have this, and they have that. Why the hell should they have that? You haven’t got that. This is what we call the zero sum game. If someone else has something, it somehow means you can’t have it too. So instead of making sure everyone has it, we work to take it away from those who do.

Unless, of course, you’re a gazillionaire like Mike Bloomberg or Elon Musk. You see, they’re very delicate. If you take any of their money, they’re so very fragile they might break. That’s why you and I end up paying their way and cursing what remains of our middle class, basically anyone with better salaries, pensions, homes, health care or whatever.

The NY Post has long been Rupert Murdoch’s mouthpiece, providing a print companion to his Fox News. And just like their Fox buddies, they’re anti-worker, anti-labor, anti-teacher and anti-public education.

There are several not-very widely read right wing think tanks that freak out every time teachers get a raise. They’re horrified by the thought of public schoolchildren having the smaller class sizes they buy for their own children. The Post reads them, and amplifies their voices considerably when they, essentially, put out the same stories the think tanks did.

The latest outrage, according to the NY Post, is improving the pensions of state municipal workers. You will know this as “Fix Tier 6.” The Post, of course, thinks it needs no fix whatsoever. Not only that, but they’re outraged that NY workers collect Social Security in addition to their pensions. Who the hell do they think they are?

Unlike some other states, these pensions are paid on top of, not instead of, Social Security benefits.

Personally, I think I’m a guy who paid into Social Security with every paycheck I ever received. I’ve never lost a moment of sleep over collecting what I’ve paid for and earned. Social Security alone is unlikely to provide anyone with a decent living on its own, but it helps. Hey, if your state opted out of Social Security, I’m sorry. Mine didn’t, and I’m taking what I earned. But that’s not all:

Defined-benefit pensions are increasingly rare outside the public sector: Only 14% of private-sector employees had access to one last year, down from 20% in 2010 — and these weren’t taxpayer-guaranteed, like New York’s.

This is an interesting argument. Other people don’t have this, they suggest, so you shouldn’t have it either. This is uniquely American thinking, the same sort of thinking that’s kept us from providing universal health care. I could just as easily argue that Tesla pays no taxes, so I shouldn’t have to pay them either.

Of course, taxes provide public services. They provide us with roads. They provide us with garbage collection. They provide us with police. They provide us with education, albeit to a more limited extent than other countries. My friend Klaus, for example, became a doctor in Germany. It cost almost nothing. Maybe, if Tesla and other corporations would pay some frigging taxes, we could provide full education and health care to all Americans.

But that’s not where the Post wants our minds to go. They want us to be angry at those of us who serve the state. Who the hell do we think we are, wanting to retire at 55? Why the hell should we have pensions, if others haven’t got one? And who the hell do we think we are, collecting Social Security on top of our pensions?

At some point, Diane Ravitch told or wrote a story about two farmers. One says, “The other farmer has a cow and I don’t. I want his cow to die.”

This is really backward thinking. If Americans were looking forward, we’d be asking, “Why the hell haven’t we got defined-benefit pension? Why aren’t our pensions guaranteed by the state? Why aren’t we collecting these pensions on top of our Social Security, instead of investing in 401Ks and hoping for the best?”

I think like that, sometimes. A friend I used to work with at John Adams High School jumped to a Long Island school. For years he was making 10-20K more than I was. I often wondered why the hell we didn’t have parity with their salaries. I wrote about it in my old blog, repeatedly.

What I never did, though, was complain that he made too much money. He was doing important work, teaching the community’s children. He deserved to be compensated well for his time and effort. I thought we should be paid at least as much as they were. Teaching in NYC schools, despite what they may write in the NY Post, is not precisely a stroll in the park.

We dedicate ourselves to service. There are ways we could’ve made more money. But we chose this job. These think tank types can sit around and think all they like. That said, I’m not sure how they’d fare in front of five groups of 34 teenagers day after day.

While we’re on that subject, I’m glad that Michael Mulgrew can stand up and declare he’s winning the class size war. Where I work, there is simply no place to reduce class size. We built an annex, and it still didn’t matter. It’s nice to work in a new classroom, as opposed to a crumbling trailer. That doesn’t mean there’s a way to reduce class size without reducing enrollment.

So congrats to the folks who think we fritter away money trying to improve things for working people and their children. In schools that are already overcrowded, there’s no way to meet class size mandates. While your kids enjoy small classes in private schools you pay for, the rest of us can’t afford them.

You can, of course, blame us. You can claim working people haven’t got enough money because we allow teachers, firefighters, police and others to have a dignified retirement. The truth is that we haven’t got the money because corporations and gazillionaires weasel their way out of paying actual taxes.

And frankly, until you’re willing to face that, you can take your fancy opinions and stick them all where the sun doesn’t shine, I’d use the NY Post to line my birdcage if only UFT didn’t keep mailing me NY Teacher.