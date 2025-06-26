That’s yesterday’s cover of the NY Post. Clearly, the extreme right does not much love Zohran. After all, a rent freeze? Aren’t landlords’ hearts already cold enough without any further freezing? And $30 an hour minimum wage? No cost childcare? What sort of city would this be if people were actually able to eke out a living, even if they worked days at Taco Bell without the PM gig at Popeye’s?

Health care is, and has long been, a big issue for me. We live in a country where it’s painted as a zero-sum game. Oh, if I give YOU health care, then those BAD people will have it too, and THEY don’t deserve it. So we break ourselves into little groups, cover our own asses if we can, and pat ourselves on the back that those undeserving people don’t have it. (For chapter and verse on that, read The Sum of Us, by Heather McGhee.)

Of course, that’s stupid. I’ve known people who’ve died as a result of our heartless system. I know people will lose their health care under Trump’s big old bill. Some of them are students. One, in fact, is my daughter. Should we force her, and others whose parents can’t help, to work fast food gigs and forgo their education? Some of our leaders seem to think so. Why? To give tax breaks to those who least need them.

Many or most Democrats these days don’t stand for much either, and that’s one reason Trump was able to prevail as a supposed force of change. When we label universal health care a radical socialist plot it’s good for companies like Aetna. It’s not great for our friends and families, let alone the city kids we serve, their families, or their counterparts all over the country.

Bill Clinton pushed for national health care and failed. He could have compromised and, with GOP cooperation, enabled something close to what’s now called Obamacare. Instead, he moved to the right, bought himself another term, and dragged the Democratic Party along with him. Parasitical health companies own people like Charles Schumer, and our choices tend not to be great.

This is gonna be a tough break for Mike Mulgrew and the Unity Patronage Mill. With Mamdani as the Democratic nominee, I honestly can’t imagine their endorsing him. They did poll the members, but didn’t bother sharing the results with us. They categorize them as all over the place, but without the results, who knows exactly what that means?

It’s fundamentally undemocratic to survey us, not share the results, and ask us to take their word. Of course, I’d like to see them prove me wrong. Unlike Mulgrew, I have no issue admitting when I make mistakes. I very much doubt I’ve made one here, though. And of course, there are those scary notions Mamdani has. Let’s look at a few.

Wanting residents to be able to make a living in New York City, evidently, makes you a “radical socialist.” Socialism is a loser of a label in these United States. And yet, programs like Medicare are loved. I’ve been battling to save it for my family and colleagues. Social Security is not too bad either, once you start receiving it. Believe it or not, they’re socialist programs. What other things could qualify?

Well, there are libraries. I’m quite fond of them. I do a lot of reading (although I lean toward audiobooks these days), and almost all of it is courtesy of libraries. Much of it comes to my phone, and doesn’t require a visit. Sometimes, though, I go there to write. I love our dog Julio, but he’s a yappy little guy. If I go to the library without him, I can do as much boring, tedious writing work as I like.

And then there are public schools. I attended them all my life. I also worked for them most of my life. All of the above is socialism. And privatizing—injecting capitalism into these things? If you’re a reader of this column, you know well we’re battling Aetna because we want our health to be the priority—as opposed to Aetna’s bottom line.

There’s also a big school privatization movement. I oppose it. I oppose charter schools. Aside from juking the stats, maybe, I don’t see any value they add. I oppose vouchers. I oppose all sorts of get rich quick themes. I don’t think there should be a profit motive in education, enabling fly-by-night cyber charters. There ought to be an education motive.

I’d go so far as to say I also oppose private schools. Hey, if Mike Bloomberg and Rudy Giuliani had to send their kids to public schools, we wouldn’t be looking at crumbling buildings, trailers, oversized classes, and outlandish curricula still based on Common Core, rooted in the philosophy that no one gives a crap what you think or feel.

And yes, while they’ve removed the name, the NY State English Regents is one of the Common Coriest tests I’ve ever encountered—for my money, measuring neither reading nor writing. I’m just a veteran NYC English teacher, but I’d argue reading and writing are important components of English.

Cuomo? He made those of us in public schools pretty miserable. I thought of him every time I had a Danielson observation. Newer teachers think of him every time they see the pension deductions they wouldn’t have had without Tier 6. When Cuomo first ran for governor, he ran on a platform of going after unions. I thought, who needs this guy? I never voted for him.

I’m glad he went down. It appears one of Mulgrew’s key ducklings, Dermot Smyth, has gone down with him, despite all the money we wasted trying to prop him afloat. I won’t shed a tear about that either. Like the Democratic and Republican parties, UFT leadership has failed to advocate for our interests. Like the Democratic and Republican parties, they sold us out on health care.

Both the Democratic Party, our supposed ally, and UFT leadership have let us down. I’m very sad about that. I wish I could trust both of these orgs. I also wish Zohran Mamdani had stood with NYC Retirees, and I wish he’d participated in their forum. I wish he’d agreed, in writing, to support our cause.

That said, I cannot conceive of Mamdani supporting the privatization of Medicare. It’s entirely against his brand. I know Adams reversed himself and dragged us to court over and over, but Adams’ brand is whatever suits Adams at any given moment, including whoring himself out to ICE for a Trump dismissal of charges.

I cannot imagine Mamdani supporting privatization of health care. I’ll go out on a limb and tell you something—if we had enough “radical socialists” like Mamdani in office, we’d have national health care, as does virtually every other non-third-world country.

Let’s talk about Mulgrew and Garrido, the two idiotic union leaders who got us into this mess. Even though they push Medicare Advantage, the actual program is not what moves them. Even as Mulgrew pretends to support real Medicare, even as he lobbies against our efforts to codify it, and even as he lies outright to rationalize this, Medicare Advantage is not important to him.

Unfortunately, our health is not important to Mulgrew either, or he wouldn’t have gotten us into this mess in the first place. What’s important to Mulgrew and Henry Garrido is finding a way to weasel out of their idiotic agreement to find 600 billion in annual savings in exchange for mediocre salary increases.

Here’s the thing—if the city agrees to stop pursuing those so-called savings, and if we somehow manage to save the Health Stabilization Fund from the idiotic machinations of Mulgrew, Garrido, and their Municipal Labor Committee that enabled, oh, handing more than half of it to the city, and eventually bankrupting it, there’ll be no need to come after retirees.

I’m hopeful that we can effect change on a local level, and spread such changes statewide or even nationwide. Our current system is broken to such an extent that we can no longer afford to ignore it. Blasting through all the propaganda that will try to scare us away from Zohran, or anyone like him, is a necessary first step.