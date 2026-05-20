Union Matters

Union Matters

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Glenn Tepper's avatar
Glenn Tepper
1d

Well-said (or more like, well-written) Arthur. Once again, you nailed it, holding truth to power.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
MHaber8643@aol.com's avatar
MHaber8643@aol.com
11h

ps I thought Michael Schulman spoke eloquently in answer to the "Know Nothing" Resolution from "Karen" (?)- which HAD to be answered then & there...very dangerous notion she brought forward, one that would make Mulgrew sooo very happy, if it came to pass. AND- it was sooo close!!!

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