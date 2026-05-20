Tonight, the nonsensical suggestion that we no longer have to worry about losing Medicare, real Medicare, under Mayor Zohran Mamdani, was rejected by the UFT Delegate Assembly. My friend, former non-Unity District Rep. Bruce Markens spoke eloquently as to why. He cited Mamdani’s reversal on the para bill. He cited his reversal on affordable housing.

What Bruce did not cite was one that hit me very hard—Mamdani’s reversal on mayoral control. A big reason I rooted for Mamdani was his willingness to dump the thing that allowed Mike Bloomberg to close almost every comprehensive high school in the city. At Francis Lewis High School, our test scores saved us. But we were all on the chopping block, and I’m not gonna sit here and maintain our teachers were better than those in closed schools. (I may argue we have the smartest and best looking ESL teachers.)

Bloomberg closed schools by zip code. Francis Lewis High School, despite massive overcrowding, has little animated Disney birds flying and Snow White walking around everywhere, if only they can find space. (It’s easier for the birds.) And frankly, from Francis Lewis High School, Mulgrew’s class size talk is for the birds as well. Even with an annex, which beats the hell out of the trailers, we are way, way oversized.

Mulgrew seems a sensitive sort. He will urge the Delegate Assembly to go on social media, but he’s too fraidy-scared to do it himself. As an illustration of his pettiness, tonight he claimed anytime he said left, people say right. If he said right, they changed their minds and said left.

Mulgrew thus portrayed his opponents as contrary, simple-minded galoots. (This is wildly inappropriate, and if the UFT DA follows Robert’s Rules, so did the most unruly class I “taught” as a first-year teacher.) I’ve spend a little time recently speaking with Bruce Markens, and I can tell you he is nothing of the sort. Nor are those of us battling to protect our health insurance from Mulgrew.

With short time, having blathered on for half the meeting, Mulgrew saw fit to instruct us that lawyers fight for whatever side they’re paid to fight on. He said UFT lawyers, though, fight for the union. All due respect, that’s utter bullshit.

UFT lawyers do as told. They’ve threatened me with civil and criminal penalties for the offense of parodying Michael Mulgrew. Whoever they claim to be fighting for, the fact is satire is my First Amendment right. If UFT lawyers don’t know even that, I’m not persuaded they earned their high school diplomas. They do what Mulgrew says, and just like UFT staff, once they stop, they’ll be fired.

The actual resolution contains much truth. However, I believe, particularly as it speaks of “educating” retirees, it’s designed to take our eye off the ball, the ball being 1096. It’s not gonna work, King Mulgrew. Go and sic ALL your royal lawyers, and ALL your “educators.” We remember what you spent three years trying to do to us, and we won’t forget. We will keep our eyes on Trump, but we’ll keep them on you as well.

Now I know Janella Hinds, and I’ve worked with her. She’s one of the smartest people I know, able to improve a piece of my writing tremendously in five minutes, which she did on a resolution we both supported. But tonight, she came without an argument. If you wanted to keep that whereas, you’d need to say that Mamdani’s word is his bond, and he’d never break it. However, I’ve given you multiple instances in which he did precisely that.

If Mamdani threw the paras under the bus, why wouldn’t he do the same for retirees?

It’s very clear that we’re not having a union meeting. We’re attending the Michael Mulgrew Show. We’ll probably get yet another email from Mike Sill saying Mulgrew said this and that. Note to Sill—this is supposed to be a union meeting, not a lecture.

Be of good cheer, and I’ll be back before you know it!

Notes—unedited.

4:15—My phone screens the call, and I have to call in. But they called me exactly on time today. I call back and hear Muzak. Not The Girl from Ipanema, unfortunately. Some sort of droning repeated notes.

4:18—Mulgrew comes on. Welcomes us. Decides it’s May.

Moments of silence, one for teacher in Inwood, unnamed, one for George Gresham.

Thanks CLs. Moved DA for trustee election. Not easy when DOE runs election. Thanks CLs who ran elections. Introduces new Asst. Secretary, to cheers, Kiera Pena. Worked in grievance and arbitration.

Printing bills in Albany, budget near end.

Big beautiful bill—Federal tax credits/ voucher program. Says regulations have to come out, calling it tax credit, we call it voucher. Can donate to educational institution, except public schools. You can donate to private educational institutions, private or religious schools. People we’ve been fighting for 30 years. Trying to erode funding and faith in public education.

Governor went to private fund raiser, said she would support it. One person, governor, in charge of whether state adopts it. Working with group, state union, people who’ve been through our side through many fights (union interference?).

Never seen someone dismiss a lawsuit create billion dollar fund for selves.

State—session ends June 4th. Over next few weeks everything they have to get done, big ugly, will get done. Things pushed out by policies like mayoral control get done. Primaries June 23rd, so must get done. State union said we won’t do endorsements until budget is done. Want to see how people handle issues.

First bill of our concern about school funding, NYC gets 863 million extra. 250 mill over what governor put in, and we were happy with just that. Significant win for us. Back in balance with rest of state with foundation formula. Homelessness, foster care, ELL give weight, as we have many. More services and money will be supplied.

Bill will sit three days and be voted on.

Did not agree with governor on four years mayoral control, two only.

Nothing yet on Tier 6. Heard about pensions and class size, nothing yet, coming soon. Tier 6 is about age. Always ugliness, have to have fights. Has been going on. Feel strongly we will make progress. Years most important thing. Members start before age of 25. In Tier 6, you pay contributions every year. Also massive penalties—retire at 55 and pension cut in half.

Whatever we get this year, we won’t be done. We reassess and go back at it. Everyone now knows it’s horrendous. Tier 6 members in legislature every year. Our superpower is we don’t stop, just keep grinding at them.

Class size, finally having meaningful conversations about capital plan, next big phase of class size. Construction never on time or on budget from SCA. Costs double before they start. Constant thing. DOE has visited every school, and we will too. This is big deal. Big difference between School Facilities and School Construction Authority. Facilities does fields and such, quickly. (not where I work).

We don’t take DOE’s word, will visit schools. Asked for joint committee to help schools program properly. Big problem. DOE has identified many schools that can comply via reprogramming. Said every supe has team of expert programmers. I think they just slap a title on anyone, dismissed APs. They couldn’t explain why, then, there were so many issues.

Hiring teachers, certain titles, will help class size, math, science, sp. ed., bilingual massive shortage.

Mulgrew sees someone throwing water and gets upset.

Hard to staff issue will come up. There are contract provisions. Some may work, but may need something else. Shouldn’t collectively bargain. Part of plan. Have to attract certain titles.

We know neighborhoods we need schools built in will be difficult. Competing with developers who just want lots. Not large number, but we need plan. When mayor says we’ll only hire a thousand teachers, he can’t. Law says you have to push toward compliance. City always broke when dealing with state budget, even with 7.5 billion in reserve.

Pension stuff has to go to trustee boards. They are there for a reason. 70s fiscal crisis, trustees said yes, one of our best investments, well over 15%. Any time an issue comes up, people automatically say you must say not. People love to just run political campaigns for the sake of running them. If I say right, they say left. If I say left they say right. (A little touchy, Mike.)

Rest of state voted on school budgets which they don’t have.

Spring Conference, phenomenal panel. Elected officials said they didn’t understand what it took to do class size. They illuminated challenges and why it’s working.

City—Hot. Not tomorrow. If we go back ten years, more than half schools would be sweltering mess. Over 1400 buildings. 40 heat complaints last two days. We have to stay on it. School Facilities handles this. Say let them know if you have rooms without cooling device. Some principals didn’t want to be responsible for window AC, to replace them. Mulgrew says let’s take it out of your office and talk about it.

When he says to non-contractual A, B, and C ask to put kids in principal’s office.

Sink holes in Bronx, LGA, all over. Good luck with that.

Now priority in city’s budget is para respect check at all times. Now it’s heating up. Press reported when Julie Menin spoke, was loud with fist in air. Passing it, period. We go from there.

Should not be spending billions because in lawsuits because we don’t have enough paras.

We have to do the work and fight. Made mistake increasing budget for lawsuits. Who would pay 2 billion for lawsuits instead of hiring personnel for 300 million?

SBOs—Debbie Poulos—Had hold on SBOs, had four pre-approved we renewed. Election Day swap not possible—for November PT conference, and on election day, just three hours remote instruction, everyone home. Day would be full day, and everyone gets two hours remote time. Were not able to get in person November and March done. So September and May only.

Mulgrew—Says it will be popular. You can’t remove any instructional time now because we are at 180, locked.

LIRR strike, if you had issues let us know. If principal didn’t approve lateness less than three hours, email msill@uft.org. Governor said work remotely. Thank you for emails asking why we don’t listen to her. Were in contact with DOE.

City budget July 1, June 23 primary day. Congressional and state elections. State, hopefully next weekend, NYSUT can endorse. Has done recommendations to AFT. Lander Goldman race, could not be agreement. Difference between PSC and us. So we have understanding that if you have incumbent with 100% record, you can endorse. Now PSC endorsing Lander and we are pushing Goldman.

Mulgrew tells someone to stop, not call out or hiss. We have a congressional person who voted 100% on every issue for AFT. Other candidate wants to run. But if we say we’re not going to support you if you stay with us, will be bad. AFT gave us very clearly, sitting candidate voted 100%. Goes forward.

Interesting races at state and congressional level This not race people are looking at, it’s Reynoso, upper west side looks like free for all. Thanks Political Action Dept. for doing all this work, Please support it, if you don’t, volunteer your time, be part of process.

June 5, elementary and middle schools remote, HS had one earlier this year.

Work in Albany, not acceptable, ridiculous. though we were past really late budgets. May 20th and schools haven’t got initial budgets. Will get very messy fast. Can’t answer plans to hire teachers for class size. Always staff they need to hire. Around us, districts are hiring. Not in the best interest of our class size.

Pointing fingers at each other, we’re used to that with children on playground. Everyone talks about how important it is, and if it is, you have to get work done. You’re CLs, not always 100% agreement. Work we have done, you have done, is amazing. Tier 6 was in no budget and you got it put in. We sold out, packed house in Albany. First two steps were great, now those aren’t enough anymore.

Will help us recruit and retain titles. Will help everyone. Thanks for all work done. Confident we will make significant progress. Also have to get done on April 1st. Thanks delegates. Says we won’t stop.

Ends 5:02.

Mike Sill—SI office tomorrow crafting, yoga, friday 52 AI showcase, Banquet at house of joy, June 2 A shanker scholarship awards, june 5 39 secretary soiree, June 6 UFT family day, June 13, UFT 5K, Have till next DA to contribute to AIDS walk, talk to Rashad Brown or Karen Miller, 24 days left in school year. Next month Pride Month.

Questions—5:06

Doreen K, retiree, exec board—Robert’s Rules. Always had speaker for, speaker against, before we end debate. If opportunity not offered, what becomes of resolution that’s not passed.

A—Someone could say we’re out of order as a body. Sometimes no one wants to debate. Can challenge chair. Don’t know what you were asking for. Then you got a mess.

Karen Miller—Mentioned clerical day. What guidance for elementary?

A—I don’t think you want answer. Getting pushback from principal. Make sure you know what can happen if you ask certain questions. Say hello to Brian. He’s doing great and Mulgrew is having a ball.

Q—For gym, does that count as room needing AC?

A—Yes. PE is a class. Law requires all instructional space must have AC.

Dina Hassan—At year end, preference sheets. Admin requests early retirement or leave. What tools can we take to enforce article 7 at school level?

A—They don;’t have right, Individual decision, Go to grievance, supe.

Q—Diana Judge, para exec board, Some admins want teachers to pass chronic absent students. Undermine teacher judgement.

A—Cannot set new policy. Handbook says nothing. Teacher can say my grade is my grade and union will support. There is process if they choose to change grade, but have to consult with teacher. May be reasons for absence. If they get all work done, pass Regents, there are different situations, but you have to take into account. If blanket passing, file grievance, get it out of building ASAP. They tell us to pass children who don’t know subject, and that’s a sham. State regs talk mastery of subject. Seat time requirement for credit recovery. Schools set them up for students who cut whole year, no seat time, we;’ve gotten schools in trouble for that.

Elenzet Santana—CL PS 310—Max number of ICE students in special ed class?

A—Always 40%. ICT subject to class size law.

Bennett Fischer—endorsement process—Said there was disagreement between UFT wanting to recommend Goldman—how was that process arrived at without coming to DA?

A—We do state and federal. City endorsements directly from this body. State level is NYSUT day to day. Same for AFT, does a lot. We don’t do endorsement, only recommendations. AFT all about voting record. If someone is 100% and incumbent, unless there’s something crazy, like having another family, that’s recommendation. We follow AFT’s guideline. Candidate followed AFT on all issues. Had no issues here with that person. We’re also short on time.

Bernadette Alexander—All remote days—what counts as attendance. Sometimes they’re not really there.

A—Did they log on? Participation? Principal rating counts on attendance. Should have this conversation at school and district level. If they’re there you mark them in.

Parents can’t email principal and have kids marked present?

A—That will have to leave your school if it’s the case

Motions 5:22

? Callagy—Next month—to ensure human oversight in AI based decision making in schools, being handed out. At crossroads, AI increasingly used. Not condemnation, nor embrace. Speaks to need for oversight and accountability. AI is tool. Must not replace pro judgement, experience, human understanding. Cannot govern itself. Shaped by data, can amplify biases. Bad for high stakes decisions, teacher evaluation. Our responsibility to provide guard rails.

Resolved, UFT calls for mandatory human oversight. No AI tool make final decisions, demand full transparency. urges DOE to have clear policy and protocol, AI shouldn’t do student placement, teacher or student evaluation. Should be body to review.

Also advocate for PD on AI, and how to advocate. Want values of equity, human dignity. Enhance, not replace human interaction.

Norm Scott—Wants classroom teachers involved, not principals and union officials. Not against.

Mulgrew—Now we move to the vote.

Mulgrew discusses colors.

online y 696 n 113 room y 213 n 14 88% passes

Karen ?— For next month—Maintaining focus on core union priorities—UFT created to fight for better pay, safer schools class size, public education. Not foreign policy. Should focus on systems, overcrowded classrooms, not half a world away. protect benefits, working condition, public education. Membership diverse. Taking positions on divisive issues outside direct scope can distract from workplace concerns. Global issues involvement can involve us in harm. Unless these directly affect member safety or working conditions. Members can engage in advocacy outside. Please vote yes.

Mulgrew—Only someone against. Only one speaker for whether or not on agenda

Michael Shulman—adamantly opposes. Violates free speech. Goes against past policy and practice. I go back to 1973, was never limit on our membership to bring questions, from Al Shanker on. Could give list of resolutions that have come before this body. First reso in 1985 was Adcom, condemned nations that supported terrorism. Won’t dwell on result of that vote. Had we had this resolution in front of us, would prohibit those of us with strong opinions form bringing forward. Agree priority has to be working conditions, but to exclude would be gross violation of established and long held policy.

Mulgrew—June 3 is RTC luncheon

online y 434 n 403 room y 84 n 140 Fails by one percentage point.

Resolutions—5:42.

Mulgrew must leave at 6.

Point of order—Jonathan Halabi—Body highest in union, understand about endorsement, Michael said we went ahead, we are DA…

Mulgrew—out of order.

Halabi asks body to overrule chair, mulgrew said not point of order

Sterling Roberson—Exec Board—Resolution about defending social security and social contract important to all. We fought and made ground on traditional Medicare, but biggest threat has shifted to DC. Targeting very programs our members pay into. For those of us retired, immediate and personal. SS foundational income. Medicare and Medicaid essential. Medicaid supports what’s not covered by Medicaid. (Yes he said that.)

Weakening of programs puts burden on your families. Tomorrow belongs to those who prepare today. Not voting on press release. About real organizing campaign. We do that extremely well. Asking for rapid education, coordination. Ask us to unanimously vote for resolution.

Bruce Markens, RTC—last elected Manhattan DR—Move to strike first whereas. About Mamdani having ended immediate danger we’d lose Medicare and get MA. Emphasize “definitively and unequivocally”—Pol has often changed views. As candidate said he’d support respect bill. has equivocated on that and rent subsidies. RTC passed similar without first whereas. Added because we passed resolution to support 1096, which would guarantee retirees traditional Medicare. For over three years we fought against union leadership who wanted to force us into medicare advantage. Through well organized campaign leaders retreated, This doesn’t solve problem. Administrative code, 12-126 passed in 60s allowing for base of coverage in retirees. Ask to codify fact it will not be taken away from us. Hoping that by putting this in law we can rest in peace, even before we die. Was not in original resolution.

Mulgrew—1096 issue is allowing precedent that elected body could overrule collective bargaining, Our lawyers say this will allow elected body to overrule collective bargaining, Union always very smart about what is going on, cannot allow misrepresentation, Your lawyers work for you, ours work for the union, You tell lawyer what you want and they advocate. Our lawyers say otherwise. You don’t know what elected body comes next, Talking about fact that he brought up, just clarified statement.

Point of order—thought we were discussing resolution, Gloria Brandman, not appropriate to debate this, don’t agree with everything you’ve said.

Janella Hinds—In favor of reso as written. Whether mayor abides by promises, important part is resolved. Ways we contribute to programs, we have contributed to Medicare and Medicaid. Requires all hands on deck.

James Vasquez—Calls question—

Mulgrew hums Jeopardy theme

y 550 n 140 room y 183 n 25 82% called

Elizabeth Perez—Next vote solely on amendment to strike first whereas.

y 408 n 253 room y passes—whereas is struck 55%?

online y 538 n 115 room 165 n 41 82% Resolution has passed 6:04.

Mulgrew wishes us good weekend, be safe.