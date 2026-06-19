Union Matters

Union Matters

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Laura Genovese's avatar
Laura Genovese
9h

Thanks so much Arthur. There's always logical reasons why good things don't happen, and people deserve to know them.

Besides how Unity leaders are determined to implement harmful measures on us for their own easy negotiations and cash flow - there are key RTC leaders who've chosen a cozy version of activism and have used all kinds of excuses not to defend us from Unity. It's important to connect how crucial efforts, including yours, Arthur, to save our benefits got quashed, and continue to get undermined

YAY to those who tell it like it is! YAY to those who want to know! YAY to anyone who feels our benefits deserve an honest fight! #FixRetireeBenefits

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
8h

Love the grsphic and your message. Mulgrew has Fisher under his thumb...it's too bad. what a lost opportunity. In the meantime RTC continues to do nothing. Glad you took the initiative, Arthur. Present the signatures. We will support you.

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