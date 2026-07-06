Union Matters

Union Matters

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Jeannette Sanchez's avatar
Jeannette Sanchez
17h

Thank you, Arthur, for continuing to speak up for paraprofessionals. I have been a paraprofessional for 18 years, and your words truly resonate with me. Everything you described reflects what so many of us experience every day.

I sincerely appreciate the time and effort you dedicate to advocating for us. It gives me hope that one day paraprofessionals will receive the respect, job protections, and fair compensation we deserve. We are often overlooked, yet we play a vital role in supporting our students.

Please know that your voice matters and that many of us are grateful for everything you do on our behalf. Thank you for standing with us.

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
11h

I worked my entire teaching career with paras. I never could have done my job without them. They put more hours a day in with the students than the teachers. They deserve all you mention here Arthur. My gratitude to each one I worked with is enormous and never ending. They worked cooperatively, never complaining and more often than not contributed to the learning environment. They often calmed children in a way I wasn’t able because the children could get one to one attention. Every classroom should have a paraprofessional as far as I’m concerned for the expertise so many of them can provide.

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