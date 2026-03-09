Union Matters

User's avatar
Ellen Metzger's avatar
Ellen Metzger
10h

Remember the teacher who reported that a FIRST GRADE child had brought a gun to class? Her supervisor did NOTHING! She was shot, and was lucky she wanted to killed. Ultimately she sued and won.

1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Laura Genovese's avatar
Laura Genovese
7h

Wow. Thank you Arthur. Privacy is a large issue, but the DOE and Unity Leadership's reaction to such a horrifying threat -is just as horrifying. No teacher and their students should be subjected to such threats, not to mention how they've made an example of a Union Rep because he acted so responsibly. Incredible! Like you say, what message does this have on both our teachers and youth? Very well written Arthur!

1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
