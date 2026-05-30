Union Matters

Union Matters

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Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
2h

So many leaders are not trusted. If you are then don’t need a loyalty oath.

I found this definition of transparency with leads to trust:

“Transparency is the foundation of trust. By operating with open communication, clear processes, and accountability, individuals and organizations eliminate hidden agendas and build deep, resilient relationships. Trust and transparency form a continuous cycle: transparency breeds trust, and trusting environments encourage even greater openness. https://www.signium.com/news/trust-and-transparency-as-a-business-advantage-becoming-the-leader-that-people-want-to-follow/

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3 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
Espiègle's avatar
Espiègle
4hEdited

You read my mind. Weingarten would feign horror at the comparison yet hey Randi it is so on target. Moving on to suppressing free speech, using money that isn’t yours, self aggrandizement, selling your constituents and other out, oh and lying. All documented.

We’re living in a sandwich of constant anxiety of the latest power grab coming at us.

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