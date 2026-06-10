Union Matters

Union Matters

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Laura Genovese's avatar
Laura Genovese
1dEdited

No doubt Mulgrew and his defenders will accuse your commentary of tonight's DA as one personal attack after another. But every single critical point you've made is tragically and alarmingly true. Muglrew's hypocrisy and incredible ill will, impacting so many lives, shouldn't just be allowed to strut the floor. Thank you so much Arthur!!!

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R. Pikser's avatar
R. Pikser
1d

"Appreciate our retirees always interested in politics, need them interested, great strength of our union." Dd anyone else find this offensive, retirees being talked down to?

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4 replies by Arthur Goldstein and others
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