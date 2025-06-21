Union Matters

Katherine Goldberg
11h

As usual Arthur you are spot on. Marianne has been telling us for yrs , exactly what MM falsely claims re bill

1096 I can recite it in my sleep. What’s most important, although time is short , is for every person still living in NY to go to the Retiredlaborstrong.org website and view the list of mayoral candidates and city council members who have agreed IN WRITING to support 1096 which would preserve our traditional Medicare permanently. Perhaps you could post the same recommendation on your blog. I have sent this website to everyone I know who still resides in NY. and asked them to share with everyone they know. We have an opportunity to fix this right now , if the right candidates get elected. Hopeful 🤞

Patricia Dobosz
10h

Touché Arthur!

Marianne and her l lawyers and Marte are meeting by City Hall at 11AM on Monday.

