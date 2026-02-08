Union Matters

Union Matters

peter cherr
4m

and if we were truly union, mulgrew wouldn't quite specifically pit actives against retirees in order to try to get raises for actives at the expense of retirees.....as a friend of mine used say, and I regularly say, about such things as the kinds of things mulgrew announces as truth because he says so, "you can state that you are the Queen of England. that doesn't actually make you the Queen of England."

Carolyn Greenwood
23m

“Crapola” 😂

