Union Matters

Union Matters

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn Tepper's avatar
Glenn Tepper
6h

Arthur—

You've once again, made a very lucid case… So clear that even a double-dipping Unity hack should be able to understand it, but you never know…

-Glenn

Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
6hEdited

On target, Arthur. Maybe they need to test the reading comprehension of some of the retirees that simply don't understand that Marianne is HELPING us. These poor misguided souls...it's disheartening.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Arthur Goldstein · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture