Union Matters

Union Matters

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mathmaggie's avatar
mathmaggie
7h

Arthur, thank you for all that you do. Particularly, thank you for your relentless work to proteect us. If only Unity would help..

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1 reply by Arthur Goldstein
Katherine Goldberg's avatar
Katherine Goldberg
5h

You and Marianne are an unbeatable combination ! What musical instrument do you play ? Are you part of a band or do you just play for pleasure ? Curious because I have a BM from Manhattan School of Music. My musician friends are smart , creative and always bring interesting perspectives to our conversations.

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