Something Stinks at 52 Broadway
In his paid capacity as UFT President, Michael Mulgrew labels his opponents liars.
Apr 29
•
Arthur Goldstein
16
Union Matters
45
Short Takes
Assorted stuff for your Sunday morning
Apr 27
•
Arthur Goldstein
18
Union Matters
11
Get Moose, Squirrel, and Arundell
Unity kills state bill to retain Medicare, vilifies ABC, and fervently hopes you aren't paying attention.
Apr 24
•
Arthur Goldstein
21
Union Matters
19
RTC Meeting April 22, 2025
So many things we don't understand.
Apr 22
•
Arthur Goldstein
12
Union Matters
Rubes
That's what Unity takes us for. They're desperately betting we aren't paying attention.
Apr 20
•
Arthur Goldstein
19
Union Matters
19
King Mulgrew Writes Us Poolside
He explains why he pays valuable lip service to our cause, while opposing legislation that would protect us.
Apr 18
•
Arthur Goldstein
17
Union Matters
10
Leah Lin Interview
Leah's an elementary teacher and UFT chapter leader. She's active both in UFT and on Instagram, and is currently a candidate for UFT Elementary VP.
Apr 16
•
Arthur Goldstein
11
Union Matters
2
41:20
A Competing Vision
Where do we take our union?
Apr 14
•
Arthur Goldstein
18
Union Matters
11
Mixed messages from Unity
Mulgrew's Very Smart People claim they can help the paras, but retirees can piss right off.
Apr 12
•
Arthur Goldstein
20
Union Matters
15
King Mulgrew Sez--I am not political.
UFT Delegate Assembly, April 9, 2025
Apr 9
•
Arthur Goldstein
13
Union Matters
14
Fool Me Once, Shame on You
Fool me on a regular basis, shame on Unity.
Apr 7
•
Arthur Goldstein
11
Union Matters
4
No Cookies for Ballots...
...as Unity wants live voting, but only in their offices and gala events.
Apr 6
•
Arthur Goldstein
11
Union Matters
43
