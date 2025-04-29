Union Matters

Union Matters

Something Stinks at 52 Broadway
In his paid capacity as UFT President, Michael Mulgrew labels his opponents liars.
  
Arthur Goldstein
45
Short Takes
Assorted stuff for your Sunday morning
  
Arthur Goldstein
11
Get Moose, Squirrel, and Arundell
Unity kills state bill to retain Medicare, vilifies ABC, and fervently hopes you aren't paying attention.
  
Arthur Goldstein
19
RTC Meeting April 22, 2025
So many things we don't understand.
  
Arthur Goldstein
Rubes
That's what Unity takes us for. They're desperately betting we aren't paying attention.
  
Arthur Goldstein
19
King Mulgrew Writes Us Poolside
He explains why he pays valuable lip service to our cause, while opposing legislation that would protect us.
  
Arthur Goldstein
10
Leah Lin Interview
Leah's an elementary teacher and UFT chapter leader. She's active both in UFT and on Instagram, and is currently a candidate for UFT Elementary VP.
  
Arthur Goldstein
2
41:20
A Competing Vision
Where do we take our union?
  
Arthur Goldstein
11
Mixed messages from Unity
Mulgrew's Very Smart People claim they can help the paras, but retirees can piss right off.
  
Arthur Goldstein
15
King Mulgrew Sez--I am not political.
UFT Delegate Assembly, April 9, 2025
  
Arthur Goldstein
14
Fool Me Once, Shame on You
Fool me on a regular basis, shame on Unity.
  
Arthur Goldstein
4
No Cookies for Ballots...
...as Unity wants live voting, but only in their offices and gala events.
  
Arthur Goldstein
43
